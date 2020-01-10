India's November Industrial Output Rises By 1.8%, Turns Positive after 3 Months of Contraction
The cumulative growth for April-November over the corresponding period the previous year was 0.6%.
Representative image (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The industrial output grew 1.8% in November, turning positive after three months of contraction, on account of growth in the manufacturing sector, showed government data on Friday.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2% in November 2018.
According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7% as against a contraction of 0.7% in the same month last year.
Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5% as against a growth of 5.1% in November 2018.
The mining sector output decelerated to 1.7% from 2.7% in the year ago month.
The IIP growth during April-November period of the current fiscal came in at 0.6%, down from 5% in the same period of 2018-19.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Pidilite Ind
|1,414.55
|0.02
|ICICI Bank
|540.25
|-1.11
|Bharti Infratel
|249.45
|-0.46
|Yes Bank
|44.80
|-5.29
|Tata Motors
|196.40
|2.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|196.40
|2.27
|Infosys
|738.25
|1.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,327.45
|1.37
|UltraTechCement
|4,447.50
|1.35
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,684.20
|1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,490.60
|-1.11
|ICICI Bank
|540.25
|-1.11
|Titan Company
|1,154.05
|-0.75
|Bharti Airtel
|457.20
|-0.58
|Axis Bank
|740.00
|-0.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Let Human Contractors Review Cortana, Skype Clips With No Security Measures
- 'Vile and Disturbing': Columnist Schooled for Making Homophobic Joke about Queer Protester
- Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
- Sexist BJP Leader Asks Deepika Padukone to 'Dance' in Mumbai Instead of Protesting in JNU
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona