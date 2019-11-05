Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India's October Gold Imports Drop 33% as Higher Prices Curtail Festive Buying

Lower imports by the South Asian country could cap gains in global prices that are trading near their highest level in more than six years, and may also help New Delhi bring down its trade deficit and support the rupee.

Reuters

Updated:November 5, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India's October Gold Imports Drop 33% as Higher Prices Curtail Festive Buying
Representative image

Mumbai: India's gold imports in October fell a third from a year earlier, dropping a fourth straight month as near record-high prices dampened festive buying in the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal, a government source said on Monday.

Lower imports by the South Asian country could cap gains in global prices that are trading near their highest level in more than six years, and may also help New Delhi bring down its trade deficit and support the rupee.

India fills nearly all of its gold demand through imports.

India imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, down 33% from 57 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, the October imports were at $1.84 billion, up 4.5% from $1.76 billion last year, he said.

Higher gold prices badly affected retail purchases during the Diwali and Dussehra festivals, said Surendra Mehta, secretary of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

This year Indians celebrated both the festivals - for which buying gold is considered auspicious - last month.

In September, local gold futures hit an all-time high of 39,885 rupees per 10 grams and have risen about 22% so far in 2019, tracking a rally in global prices and due to a depreciation in the rupee.

There could be a further drop in November.

"Usually demand moderates after Diwali," said Daman Prakash Rathod, a director at MNC Bullion, a wholesaler in Chennai.

India's gold imports could fall below 30 tonnes in November, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a gold importing bank, which would mark a drop of two-thirds from last year's 84.8 tonnes.

"Unless prices correct significantly, say by around 3,000 rupees (per 10 grams), we won't see a revival in the demand," the dealer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,900.35 -40.95 ( -0.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.85 4.08
SBI 318.00 1.18
HDFC 2,185.45 0.19
Indiabulls Hsg 225.10 2.88
Bajaj Finance 4,208.00 2.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.80 4.08
Dalmia Bharat 827.00 1.77
Axis Bank 732.00 -1.37
Maruti Suzuki 7,383.00 -0.54
Indiabulls Hsg 225.30 3.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.90 4.16
UPL 609.90 2.63
Bharti Infratel 220.05 2.42
Bajaj Finance 4,207.00 2.29
SBI 318.00 1.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.85 4.16
Bajaj Finance 4,204.65 2.16
SBI 317.85 1.16
Bharti Airtel 381.95 0.99
Bajaj Auto 3,239.60 0.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 285.60 -3.55
Sun Pharma 426.70 -2.57
Grasim 765.95 -2.28
UltraTechCement 4,144.95 -2.21
Eicher Motors 21,337.05 -1.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 426.60 -2.58
Infosys 696.15 -1.81
IndusInd Bank 1,333.15 -1.38
Coal India 212.30 -1.28
Axis Bank 732.80 -1.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram