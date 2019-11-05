India's October Gold Imports Drop 33% as Higher Prices Curtail Festive Buying
Lower imports by the South Asian country could cap gains in global prices that are trading near their highest level in more than six years, and may also help New Delhi bring down its trade deficit and support the rupee.
Representative image
Mumbai: India's gold imports in October fell a third from a year earlier, dropping a fourth straight month as near record-high prices dampened festive buying in the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal, a government source said on Monday.
Lower imports by the South Asian country could cap gains in global prices that are trading near their highest level in more than six years, and may also help New Delhi bring down its trade deficit and support the rupee.
India fills nearly all of its gold demand through imports.
India imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, down 33% from 57 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.
In value terms, the October imports were at $1.84 billion, up 4.5% from $1.76 billion last year, he said.
Higher gold prices badly affected retail purchases during the Diwali and Dussehra festivals, said Surendra Mehta, secretary of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.
This year Indians celebrated both the festivals - for which buying gold is considered auspicious - last month.
In September, local gold futures hit an all-time high of 39,885 rupees per 10 grams and have risen about 22% so far in 2019, tracking a rally in global prices and due to a depreciation in the rupee.
There could be a further drop in November.
"Usually demand moderates after Diwali," said Daman Prakash Rathod, a director at MNC Bullion, a wholesaler in Chennai.
India's gold imports could fall below 30 tonnes in November, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a gold importing bank, which would mark a drop of two-thirds from last year's 84.8 tonnes.
"Unless prices correct significantly, say by around 3,000 rupees (per 10 grams), we won't see a revival in the demand," the dealer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.85
|4.08
|SBI
|318.00
|1.18
|HDFC
|2,185.45
|0.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|225.10
|2.88
|Bajaj Finance
|4,208.00
|2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.80
|4.08
|Dalmia Bharat
|827.00
|1.77
|Axis Bank
|732.00
|-1.37
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,383.00
|-0.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|225.30
|3.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.90
|4.16
|UPL
|609.90
|2.63
|Bharti Infratel
|220.05
|2.42
|Bajaj Finance
|4,207.00
|2.29
|SBI
|318.00
|1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.85
|4.16
|Bajaj Finance
|4,204.65
|2.16
|SBI
|317.85
|1.16
|Bharti Airtel
|381.95
|0.99
|Bajaj Auto
|3,239.60
|0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|285.60
|-3.55
|Sun Pharma
|426.70
|-2.57
|Grasim
|765.95
|-2.28
|UltraTechCement
|4,144.95
|-2.21
|Eicher Motors
|21,337.05
|-1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|426.60
|-2.58
|Infosys
|696.15
|-1.81
|IndusInd Bank
|1,333.15
|-1.38
|Coal India
|212.30
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|732.80
|-1.26
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road and Why He Feels at Ease with Thrillers
- Ahead of Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Shares Their Hiking Story Full of Love and Warmth
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw