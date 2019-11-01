Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India's October Jobless Rate rises to 8.5%, Highest in Over 3 Years: CMIE

India's infrastructure output fell 5.2% in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday.

Reuters

Updated:November 1, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's October Jobless Rate rises to 8.5%, Highest in Over 3 Years: CMIE
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: India's unemployment rate in October rose to 8.5%, the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2% in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Friday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

India's infrastructure output fell 5.2% in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday, while the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,869.60 -7.85 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.85 -3.62
SBI 312.90 0.16
IndusInd Bank 1,370.55 4.37
Zee Entertain 285.80 9.67
TCS 2,211.70 -2.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.85 -3.69
Motilal Oswal 692.40 11.85
Bharat Elec 120.45 1.95
Zee Entertain 285.65 9.53
SBI 312.90 0.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 286.00 9.75
Bharti Infratel 199.85 5.35
IndusInd Bank 1,370.55 4.37
Bajaj Finserv 8,410.00 3.39
Grasim 785.10 2.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,370.10 4.47
Bajaj Finance 4,104.65 1.98
Hero Motocorp 2,736.00 1.14
Tata Steel 385.00 1.18
Axis Bank 743.50 1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.85 -3.62
TCS 2,210.50 -2.61
IOC 143.25 -2.42
M&M 593.40 -2.15
Titan Company 1,307.20 -1.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.90 -3.62
TCS 2,211.00 -2.61
M&M 593.10 -2.14
Asian Paints 1,783.65 -1.50
Reliance 1,443.60 -1.41
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram