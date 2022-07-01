India's Power Consumption Grows 17.2% to 134.13 Billion Units in June

Power consumption in the country grew by 17.2 per cent year-on-year to 134.13 billion units (BU) in June, amid severe heat and spurt in economic activities. Power consumption in June last year was recorded at 114.48 BU, which was higher than 105.08 BU in the same month of 2020, according to power ministry data.

Moreover, peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during June this year remained at an all-time high of 209.80 GW (on June 8). The peak power supply stood at 191.24 GW in June 2021, and 164.98 GW in June 2020.

The power consumption and demand were affected in June 2020, due to the imposition of lockdown restrictions for curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The power consumption in June 2019 (pre-pandemic period) was at 117.98 billion units.

According to experts, power consumption and demand rose mainly because of severe heat and spurt in economic activities, pushing commercial and industrial requirements of electricity in the country. The third wave of the pandemic hit the country in January this year, which forced many states to impose local restrictions such as night and weekend curfews. They had also taken measures like a ban on dining in bars and restaurants. These restrictions were eased gradually.

According to experts power demand and consumption is likely to grow at higher rates in the coming months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.