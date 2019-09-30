India's Real GDP Growth Likely to be 5.2 Percent this Fiscal, Says Economist Intelligence Unit
India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 percent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.
News18 Creative
New Delhi: India's real GDP growth for the current financial year is likely to be 5.2 percent as muted business confidence, subdued demand conditions and concerns in the financial sector are hurting investments, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, annual real GDP growth dropped to a six-year low of 5 percent in the second quarter and data from the third quarter show "little sign of improvement".
India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 percent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.
"Consumer and business confidence are low, car sales plunged by 30 percent year-on-year in July. Credit growth remains hobbled by problems in the financial sector, which is hurting investment," EIU said in a report.
In order to boost growth and investments, the government unveiled stimulus measures, including over 100 bps of rate cuts, reduced corporate taxes and other measures aimed at boosting consumer spending.
"However, we remain pessimistic about the government's efforts to reform the difficult business environment, which represents a bottleneck for growth," EIU said.
Battling a six-year low economic growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate, the government on September 20, slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 percent to 25.17 percent.
The report further noted that from an international perspective, India's decelerating growth represents a drag on global economic expansion, which we expect will reach its lowest level since 2009, at 2.9 percent (at PPP exchange rates).
"Next year we expect India's growth will rebound to 6.7 percent, in line with consensus, as stimulus measures introduced in the current fiscal year bear fruit and as more headway is made resolving problems in the banking sector," the report said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|255.90
|-34.40
|Reliance
|1,332.25
|1.77
|Yes Bank
|41.40
|-15.08
|HDFC
|1,977.05
|-2.89
|Axis Bank
|685.00
|-2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|255.50
|-34.39
|Dalmia Bharat
|821.20
|0.59
|Yes Bank
|41.45
|-15.06
|ICICI Bank
|433.40
|-3.51
|Tata Comm
|378.75
|2.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|367.05
|5.14
|HCL Tech
|1,080.60
|3.80
|UPL
|603.95
|3.76
|Infosys
|805.65
|3.00
|ITC
|259.85
|2.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|367.25
|5.29
|HCL Tech
|1,080.50
|3.76
|Infosys
|805.30
|2.93
|ITC
|259.70
|2.69
|TCS
|2,099.05
|2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|41.40
|-15.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,383.55
|-6.57
|SBI
|270.80
|-3.70
|ICICI Bank
|433.70
|-3.45
|Cipla
|425.50
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|41.45
|-15.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,381.60
|-6.84
|SBI
|270.90
|-3.68
|ICICI Bank
|433.40
|-3.51
|Sun Pharma
|389.65
|-3.02
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai on Marrying Boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13 House
- Fans Are Enchanted by Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelganger, See Pics
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- You Can Now Buy The OnePlus 7 For Rs 29,999 After The Arrival of OnePlus 7T
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should be Replaced in FIFA World XI, Claims Liverpool Star