Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
3-min read

India's Rental Economy Booms, Manufacture Slumps as Youth Looks to Shed Excess Baggage of Ownership

The sum total of India's furniture, electronic appliance and two-wheeler rental markets is roughly at $ 1.5 billion, close to 7 per cent of India's total market cap.

Rounak Kumar Gunjan | News18.com@Rounak_T

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's Rental Economy Booms, Manufacture Slumps as Youth Looks to Shed Excess Baggage of Ownership
Image for representation. (Image: ITC Hotels)
Loading...

India's asset-acquiring habits now have a new parameter— renting. However, that may be unknowingly hurting the country's large manufacturing industry.

To understand the expanse of India's rental economy, formally known as shared economy, consider this: the country's market for rental of furniture is estimated at around $ 800-850 million. Market worth of rentals of electronic appliances is approximated to be $ 500 million and that of bikes at $ 300 million.

The sum total of these markets is roughly at $ 1.5 billion, close to seven per cent of India's total market cap. Added to this, India's used clothes market provides a business opportunity worth approximately $1 billion. The estimated market worth of this industry alone is an indication of the preferences of Indian consumers.

The boom in this industry may also be gauged from the fact that in the last three years, close to 100 online rental service providers have come up that cater to varied demands, from bikes and cars, to books, clothes, toys and even diamond jewellery available for rent, a data analytics company, Tracxn, reported.

According to Ruchi Sharma, co-founder of Pustakkosh Rentals, "The concept of working in the same organization for 25-30 years has long faded as the young professionals are looking for different experiences and hence change jobs. They believe in travelling light with no excess baggage, so it makes sense to rent the products they want for short-term from furniture, cars, bikes, books, designer wear, adventure gear, and others."

She further elaborated, "These market drivers want a fancy lifestyle and do not believe in hoarding or ownership as an option. This is a dynamic young generation with dispensable income on the move, unsure of what city they want to settle in."

Another survey by Tracxn shows that individuals who rent furniture and home appliances are in the age bracket of 22-35 years, have an income of more than Rs. 5 lakh and mostly work in metros or tier-1 cities.

For Satish Asthana, 27, renting came as the most reasonable and hassle-free option when he moved from Gwalior to New Delhi a year ago. He did not buy any household item, but chose to rent instead.

"There is an argument: why should one rent when there is the option of buying and paying EMIs instead. But a simple back-of-the-envelope calculation concludes that short-term rents are much cheaper than bank loan installments. Moreover, there is also the advantage of moving without having to carry a truck-load of items."

However, on the flip-side of the booming shared economy is India's dwindling manufacturing sector, and the former may have a role to play in its crumble.

According to a March 2019 research paper titled "Business Models in the Sharing Economy: Manufacturing Durable Goods in the Presence of Peer-to-Peer Rental Markets" authored by scholars from Carnegie Mellon University and University of California, Berkeley, "From the perspective of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it could be hypothesized that peer-to-peer (P2P) rentals may cannibalize sales."

The paper also states, " Peer-to-peer rental markets are part of the general sharing economy phenomenon. In such markets, consumers who own assets (such as cars, bikes, and tools) can not only use them whenever needed, but also monetize ownership by renting them when they are not in use to other consumers willing to pay for temporary access to the assets."

Simply put, items shift from one household to the other as the demand propelling manufacture of new items is diminished.

Consider the example of a household with one double-sized bed. After using the bed for several years, the household decides to get a new bed and sell the old one. A renting firm then buys the old bed, refurbishes it and rents it to a second household. Therefore, only two new beds were manufactured instead of three, and one was rented.

At this point, it is important to note that India's manufacturing sector has seen a severe downfall in the recent past.

Manufacturing growth slumped to a dismal rate of only 0.6 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2019-20) from 3.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

In the first quarter of the previous financial year, manufacturing growth was 12.1 per cent. At the same time, according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the sharing economy will generate a potential revenue of $335 billion by 2025 globally.

"Though the shared economy is much smaller than the manufacturing sector at the moment, the shift in traditional habits of owning assets is transitioning into short-term acquiring patterns. This can be attributed to one, the average age of India's population and two, migration where youngsters move to tier-1 cities for jobs. However minute, there is a reflection of this on slow demand in the manufacturing sector," said D K Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY, a consultancy firm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,145.45 +163.68 ( +0.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,003.05 +56.85 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
ICICI Bank 395.45 1.05
RBL Bank 360.40 7.12
Reliance 1,222.20 -0.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,248.20 0.14
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
RBL Bank 360.35 7.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
UPL 587.45 3.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Larsen 1,357.00 2.13
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.30 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.10 2.05
Bharti Airtel 356.15 1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,084.40 -1.45
Infosys 829.10 -1.32
Tech Mahindra 712.90 -1.23
Eicher Motors 16,206.75 -1.22
Bajaj Auto 2,817.80 -0.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,084.15 -1.58
Infosys 829.20 -1.30
Bajaj Auto 2,818.55 -0.75
TCS 2,183.30 -0.65
NTPC 126.30 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram