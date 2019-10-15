India's Services Exports up 10 Percent in Aug at $18.24 Billion, Imports Rise 16 Percent
The services exports or receipts were USD 16.53 billion in the same month of 2018. It was at USD 19.08 billion in July this year.
For Representation
Mumbai: India's services exports rose by 10.4 per cent to USD 18.24 billion in August in the current financial year, data from Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.
The services imports or payments were valued at USD 12 billion during the month, up by 16 per cent from USD 10.35 billion in the year-ago period, as per the RBI monthly data on India's International Trade in Services.
Services imports during previous month stood at USD 12.83 billion.
The RBI's monthly data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.
