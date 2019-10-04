India's Services Sector Contracts in September on Weak Demand, Reveals Survey
Friday's survey adds to the deepening gloom around businesses and consumers, underlining the broadening cracks in the economy as growth slipped to six-year low in the April-June quarter.
Shoppers walk past a store at a mall in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. Image: Reuters
India's dominant services sector slipped into contraction in September as new business orders fell for the first time since early 2018, according to a private survey which also found business optimism at its lowest in 2-1/2 years.
Friday's survey adds to the deepening gloom around businesses and consumers, underlining the broadening cracks in the economy as growth slipped to six-year low in the April-June quarter.
The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 19-month low of 48.7 in September from 52.4 in August.
It was the second month this year the index had fallen below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction - the last one being in June. A manufacturing survey earlier this week also showed a cooling in activity.
"The bad news of a cooling manufacturing sector was compounded by an outright services downturn in September," Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit, said in a release.
The weak manufacturing and dismal services sector activity dragged down the composite PMI to just below the 50-mark for first time since February 2018.
Moreover, the outlook held out little hope for a turnaround anytime soon either, with an index tracking overall demand for services falling to 48.8 in September, a 19-month low.
India's economy has been hobbled by a demand slump, prompting policymakers to step up fiscal and monetary stimulus to revive growth.
The Reserve Bank of India, which has already slashed rates by 110 basis points so far this year on the back of the low growth and below-target inflation, is expected to ease further later on Friday.
Yet, despite the supportive measures firms do not appear convinced the services sector will emerge from the slump anytime soon, the survey showed. Optimism about the next 12 months was the lowest in 2-1/2 years.
"Policymakers will hope that monetary and fiscal stimuli can boost domestic demand as well as business investment, thereby restoring economic growth in the months to come," De Lima said.
"A drop in aggregate input cost inflation to its lowest in around three years raises the possibility of a further cut in the benchmark interest rate."
Input costs grew at the slowest pace in over 2-1/2 years last month but firms raised prices to clients a touch faster than they did in August.
Exports grew slightly faster than in August, cushioning the blow somewhat and allowing firms to increase headcount, albeit at the slowest pace in three mon
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.10
|1.41
|SBI
|250.60
|-1.40
|BPCL
|516.75
|-2.79
|HDFC
|1,983.15
|0.44
|HDFC Bank
|1,190.20
|-2.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.10
|1.29
|SBI
|250.85
|-1.63
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,563.00
|-3.28
|BPCL
|516.70
|-2.86
|Indiabulls Hsg
|248.10
|-6.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.10
|1.41
|Cipla
|425.30
|1.72
|M&M
|571.20
|1.51
|Tech Mahindra
|712.55
|1.43
|Wipro
|239.25
|1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|572.40
|1.73
|Yes Bank
|43.25
|1.65
|Infosys
|793.75
|1.05
|TCS
|2,079.65
|1.01
|Hero Motocorp
|2,687.00
|0.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|3,994.00
|-3.68
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,562.00
|-3.33
|BPCL
|516.75
|-2.79
|Grasim
|660.50
|-2.82
|HDFC Bank
|1,190.30
|-2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,562.60
|-3.30
|ICICI Bank
|415.50
|-2.76
|HDFC Bank
|1,191.00
|-2.62
|Axis Bank
|654.80
|-2.01
|ITC
|257.05
|-1.74
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr in 2 Days
- In Pics: Hina Khan's Birthday Was full of Love, Flowers and Cake with Boyfriend Rocky and Friends
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- I'll Definitely Fulfill My Dream of Buying a Sea-facing House in Bandstand, Says Kartik Aaryan
- Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore: See Pics