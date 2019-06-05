Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India's Services Sector Growth Slips to 12-month Low in May Amid Election Disruptions: PMI

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell to 50.2 in May, from 51.0 in April, pointing to the slowest growth rate in the current 12-month stretch of expansion.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's Services Sector Growth Slips to 12-month Low in May Amid Election Disruptions: PMI
Image for representation. (Reuters/File Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The country's services sector activity increased at the slowest pace in a year in May, as disruptions arising from the elections in the earlier part of the month hampered growth of new work intakes, a monthly survey showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell to 50.2 in May, from 51.0 in April, pointing to the slowest growth rate in the current 12-month stretch of expansion.

Despite the moderation, the services PMI was in the expansion territory for the 12th straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

"India's dominant service economy again suffered the impacts of election disruptions, with growth of both new work and business activity softening for the third straight month," said Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit, and author of the report.

The survey however noted that there were signs that the slowdown may prove temporary as companies stepped up hiring and became more confident about future prospects.

"Signs that we may see a revival in the service sector in the near-term were, however, evidenced by a pick-up in hiring activity and improved sentiment. Also supportive of greater client spending and investment among businesses is the evident lack of inflationary pressures," Lima added.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index, that maps both the manufacturing and services industry, was at 51.7 in May, unchanged from April.

"Taking the results released today in conjunction with manufacturing sector data published on Monday, PMI figures show that the combined private sector remains in good health," Lima said.

Lima further added that with a government formed and a resumed policy agenda, a recovery is expected as we head towards the second half of 2019.

Prime Minister Modi, on May 23, led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a resounding victory for a second term in office.

On May 30, Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second term helming a 58-member ministry.

On the prices front, the survey noted that, firms were also helped by a lack of inflationary pressures in the sector, indicating that the Reserve Bank of India may adopt an accommodative policy stance in the policy review meet.

The latest data also comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review decision. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy Thursday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

40,083.54 -184.08 ( -0.46%)

NIFTY 50

12,021.65 -66.90 ( -0.55%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Just Dial 757.15 -4.76
Reliance 1,351.65 -0.63
Infosys 735.30 -1.26
Axis Bank 822.80 1.25
Yes Bank 152.80 2.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mahindra Logist 491.95 -4.32
SBI 352.35 -0.72
Just Dial 767.30 -3.02
Axis Bank 821.40 1.12
Yes Bank 152.75 2.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 152.80 2.24
Bharti Infratel 274.00 1.95
NTPC 135.05 1.47
Axis Bank 822.80 1.25
Vedanta 165.90 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 152.75 2.28
NTPC 135.00 1.47
Vedanta 165.90 1.19
Axis Bank 821.40 1.12
Coal India 263.25 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 346.05 -3.75
Hero Motocorp 2,752.70 -3.08
TCS 2,183.10 -2.64
HCL Tech 1,085.85 -2.63
Asian Paints 1,421.50 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,754.95 -3.08
TCS 2,182.45 -2.58
HCL Tech 1,082.55 -2.58
Asian Paints 1,421.25 -2.52
IndusInd Bank 1,636.10 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram