India's Steel Demand to Slow Down on Weak Auto, Manufacturing Demand: Moody's
Moody's added that India will remain the world's second-largest steel producer behind China after having overtaken Japan in 2018.
Men ride their bicycles in front of the Bhushan Steel plant in Odisha. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India's steel demand will slow down on account of weak auto and manufacturing order, but will remain strongest in Asia, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
India will remain the world's second-largest steel producer behind China after having overtaken Japan in 2018, it added.
"India's steel demand growth pace will slow because of weak auto and manufacturing demand... India's demand growth, remains strongest in Asia even as growth pace slows," the US-based agency said in its outlook report titled 'Asia: Steel - 2020 outlook'.
The country's steel output will increase on higher capacity utilisation as demand grows.
"India's strong demand will keep imports high, but protectionist measures such as import taxes and anti-dumping duties will safeguard domestic steel producers," it said.
The US tariffs will have a limited impact on rated producers' sales. But the prolonged US-China trade disputes will have a spill-over impact through weaker macro conditions, the agency said.
Soft demand from the property and manufacturing sectors will limit Chinese steel demand growth. Korean demand will soften because of the sluggish construction and auto sectors.
Demand will weaken in Japan largely driven by the falling needs from the manufacturing sector, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.95
|-4.84
|Indiabulls Hsg
|288.80
|-5.05
|SBI
|335.65
|-0.84
|Reliance
|1,579.10
|-0.47
|TCS
|2,044.20
|1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|CG Consumer
|247.80
|-1.55
|TCS
|2,044.40
|1.16
|Indiabulls Hsg
|289.15
|-4.92
|Yes Bank
|60.95
|-4.84
|Jindal Steel
|146.50
|-8.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,227.20
|2.15
|TCS
|2,044.15
|1.14
|Titan Company
|1,164.05
|0.89
|Tech Mahindra
|753.05
|0.61
|Infosys
|697.10
|0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,228.00
|2.15
|TCS
|2,044.40
|1.16
|Hero Motocorp
|2,424.10
|0.76
|Tech Mahindra
|753.05
|0.68
|Infosys
|697.10
|0.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|245.55
|-7.51
|Yes Bank
|60.95
|-4.84
|Tata Steel
|403.40
|-4.15
|JSW Steel
|258.45
|-3.67
|Adani Ports
|364.30
|-3.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.95
|-4.84
|TML-D
|66.95
|-4.22
|Tata Steel
|403.50
|-4.11
|Vedanta
|140.55
|-2.83
|Tata Motors
|157.95
|-1.89
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Lawmakers, Turning India Into Lynchistan Won’t Stop Rapes, Nor Will Caging Women
- 'Lock Men Up After 7 PM, Not Women': Video of Protester Goes Viral After Hyderabad Gang Rape
- I'm Very Rooted and That Helps Me have a Carry-on Attitude, Says Jimmy Shergill
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits