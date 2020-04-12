India's Top 10 Firms Add Over Rs 4 Lakh Crore in M-cap; RIL, HDFC Lead

New Delhi: The 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping Rs 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains.

During the last holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rallied 3,568.67 points or 12.93 per cent.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed Rs 89,383.67 crore to Rs 7,72,883.49 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation soared Rs 60,754.82 crore to reach Rs 5,06,820.17 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 47,485.86 crore to Rs 5,13,695.88 crore.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 41,839.09 crore to Rs 6,62,633.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 36,352.48 crore to Rs 2,21,789.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 35,515.68 crore to stand at Rs 2,66,804.03 crore and HDFC witnessed a rise of Rs 35,082.62 crore to Rs 2,94,785.84 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 26,162.54 crore to Rs 2,44,183.72 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 22,210.65 crore to reach Rs 2,71,553.37 crore.

Likewise, ITC added Rs 9,280.64 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,27,836.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the lead position, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.