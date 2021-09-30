India's Top Richest List 2021: Know How Much Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Shiv Nadar Earn Per Day

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is featured at the number one spot in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 for the 10th time in a row. This year, 179 more people are added in the list, currently 1,007 individuals have surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark as far as the total wealth is concerned. Adani duo, for the first time made to the top 10 richest category of the list. In India, Mumbai is a home of highest of rich people, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru.

All popular consumer brands such as Fevicol, Parle G biscuits, Nirma, Haldirams, Emami, Britannia, Bisleri, Jockey, RajniGandha have occupied spots in the list. This time, in the list, four new faces clinched space back in the list riding on the back of resurgence in the Global economy. These new names includes Lakshmi Mittal , Kumar Mangalam Birla.

“The rising wealth creation documented in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 is a reflection of the robust foundation of the Indian businesses and the confidence they command from their respective stakeholders. Key facts from the list that stand out for us are the rise of women wealth creators, the reduction in average age, and the inclusion of Tier 2 cities such as Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Faridabad and Ludhiana in the top 20. For us at IIFL Wealth, these factors are already translating into newer solutions and strategies around the wealth management business,” Karan Bhagat, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth said.

So, let us look at who owns how much wealth and how much money they earned in one day.

1. Mukesh Ambani and the family at spot 1 in the list and the total wealth of the group stands at 7,18,000, the Ambani has earned 164 crores every day. The Ambani family witnessed a change of 9 per cent in their total wealth.

2. Second spot was occupied by the business tycoon amassed a total wealth of 5,05,900 crores. Adanhas earned 1,002 crores on a daily basis in 2020. The Adani’s witnessed a change of 261 per cent in the total wealth.

3. HCL owner Shiv Nadar Family is featured at third spot with total wealth of 2.36,600 crores. Shiv Nadar family earned 260.4 crore on a daily basis in 2020.

4. SP Hinduja’s total wealth stood at 4th spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun Rich List 2021. Hidujas clinched the coveted 4th position in the list and the family, in 2020, earned 209 crores everyday.

5. Steel magnate LN Mittal & family at 5th position is sitting on the total wealth of 1,74,400 crore. The ArcelorMittal owner witnessed a wealth change of 187 per cent this week and earned 312 crore every day in the pandemic hit year of 2020.

6. Sixth position was occupied by Cyrus S Poonawalla, the man behind India’s mega vaccination drive amassed a total wealth of 1,63,700 crore, the Poonawalla’s saw a 74 per cent wealth change last year and earned whooping 190.7 crores last year.

7. Radhakishan Damani & family, the owners of retail chain Avenue Supermarts occupied 7th spot in the list. Damani’s total wealth stood at 1,54,300 crore, and the group earned 184 crore every day in 2020.

8. The brother of Gautam Adani, Vinod Shantilal Adani and his family for the first time made the debut at the 8th spot in the top 10 list, with total wealth standing at 1,31,600 crore and Shantilal Adani earned 245 crore everyday in 2020.

9. Ninth spot is clinched by Kumar Mangalam Birla & family whose total wealth was standing at whooping 1,22,200 crore. Mumbai based Birla earned 242 crores everyday in 2020. Birla family’s wealth changed by 230 per cent in the last year.

10. At last, Jay Choudhry, the owner of Zscaler with the total wealth of 1,21,600 crore is featured at the 10th position in the list. Choudhry earned 153 crore on a daily basis everyday.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

