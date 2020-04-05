BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India's Top Seven Firms Lose Nearly Rs 3 Lakh Cr in M-cap; TCS, HDFC Bank Take Biggest Hit

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 61,614.15 crore to Rs 6,20,794.53 crore as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global financial markets.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies lost a staggering Rs 2,82,548.07 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank taking the biggest hit.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex lost 2,224.64 points or 7.46 per cent as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global financial markets.

The market capitalisation of TCS tumbled Rs 61,614.15 crore to Rs 6,20,794.53 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation tanked Rs 50,199.49 crore to Rs 4,46,065.35 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted Rs 49,332.07 crore to Rs 2,18,021.18 crore.


The market cap of HDFC dropped Rs 44,102.26 crore to Rs 2,59,703.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 34,691.74 crore to Rs 1,85,436.82 crore.

Infosys' valuation declined Rs 28,996.74 crore to Rs 2,49,342.72 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by Rs 13,611.62 crore to Rs 2,31,288.35 crore.

In contrast, ITC's valuation advanced by Rs 18,315.42 crore to Rs 2,18,555.87 crore.

Likewise, RIL's market cap zoomed Rs 8,050.87 crore to Rs 6,83,499.82 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) gained Rs 2,873.37 crore to Rs 4,66,210.02 crore.

In the list of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held the number one rank, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    894,645

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,213,869

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,621

     

  • Total DEATHS

    65,603

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres