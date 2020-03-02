India's Unemployment Rate Rises to 7.78% in February, Highest in 4 Months: CMIE
India’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than six years in the last three months of 2019, with analysts predicting further deceleration as the global coronavirus outbreak stifles growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.78 per cent in February, the highest since October 2019, and up from 7.16 per cent in January, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Monday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.
India’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than six years in the last three months of 2019, with analysts predicting further deceleration as the global coronavirus outbreak stifles growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.
In rural areas, the unemployment rate increased to 7.37 per cent in February from 5.97 per cent in the previous month, while in urban areas, it fell to 8.65 per cent from 9.70 per cent, the data released by CMIE, a Mumbai-based private think-tank showed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|305.60
|9.26
|Apollo Hospital
|1,746.10
|1.39
|Tata Motors
|129.45
|0.35
|SBI
|306.50
|1.19
|IRCTC
|1,837.00
|5.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|559.65
|4.78
|Infosys
|763.15
|4.35
|ICICI Bank
|517.20
|4.26
|Nestle
|16,259.00
|3.10
|Power Grid Corp
|186.20
|2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,784.45
|-3.67
|Hero Motocorp
|2,023.00
|-1.23
|Axis Bank
|694.15
|-0.37
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Cowgirl for Nick Jonas as They Go Horse Riding Together, See Pics
- Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
- Realme 6 Series Pricing Leaked: Rumoured to Launch at Rs 9,999
- 'Gandhi Loved Both Hindus, Muslims': Twitter Wants Tharoor to Meet this English-Speaking Dadi
- Puma Hybrid Astro One8 Review: You Would Not Believe The Price of These Running Shoes