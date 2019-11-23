India's Urban Unemployment Rate Drops to Over 9.3% in January-March 2019: Govt Data
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released its Quarterly Bulletin for the January-March 2019 period, presenting estimates of labour force indicators, for urban areas.
Photo for representation.
New Delhi: The urban unemployment rate in the country fell to 9.3 per cent during January-March 2019 from 9.8 per cent in April-June 2018, government data showed on Saturday.
The data does not contain comparable figure for the year-ago period of January-March 2018.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released its Quarterly Bulletin for the January-March 2019 period, presenting estimates of labour force indicators, for urban areas, a statement said.
The data showed that unemployment rate in urban areas among males was estimated at 8.7 per cent during January-March 2019 as compared to 9 per cent during April-June 2018.
For women, the UR was at 11.6 per cent during the reported period as against 12.8 per cent during April-June 2018.
The government had been receiving a lot of criticism for high unemployment rates amid slowing economic growth. In May this year, government data had shown that joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.
The statement on Saturday pointed out that the overall labour force participation rate (LFPR) was estimated as 36 per cent in the urban areas during January-March 2019, as compared to 35.6 per cent during April- June 2018.
The LFPR for men was estimated to be 56.2 per cent, while for women it was at 15 per cent in the urban areas during the January-March 2019 period.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|358.10
|3.75
|Reliance
|1,546.50
|0.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|237.35
|2.50
|Infosys
|693.20
|-2.81
|SBI
|329.30
|-0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|357.90
|3.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|237.00
|2.31
|Reliance
|1,546.40
|0.60
|Safari Ind
|544.65
|-6.31
|Yes Bank
|64.80
|0.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|400.00
|3.87
|Zee Entertain
|358.10
|3.75
|Eicher Motors
|22,753.20
|3.64
|JSW Steel
|251.25
|2.45
|Vedanta
|142.25
|2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|399.60
|3.74
|NTPC
|117.80
|2.35
|Vedanta
|142.15
|2.27
|ONGC
|133.80
|2.14
|Power Grid Corp
|198.55
|1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|232.00
|-4.09
|Infosys
|693.20
|-2.81
|TCS
|2,071.70
|-2.19
|Asian Paints
|1,682.75
|-2.19
|UPL
|533.50
|-2.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|693.15
|-2.89
|TCS
|2,070.55
|-2.20
|Asian Paints
|1,682.40
|-2.17
|HCL Tech
|1,115.75
|-1.82
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,568.50
|-1.68
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Fadnavis, Not Thackeray: Overnight Twist in Maharashtra Has Made Newspapers 'Biggest Losers'
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly
- Maurizio Sarri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Juventus' Trip to Atalanta
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda