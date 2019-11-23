Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India's Urban Unemployment Rate Drops to Over 9.3% in January-March 2019: Govt Data

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released its Quarterly Bulletin for the January-March 2019 period, presenting estimates of labour force indicators, for urban areas.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India's Urban Unemployment Rate Drops to Over 9.3% in January-March 2019: Govt Data
Photo for representation.

New Delhi: The urban unemployment rate in the country fell to 9.3 per cent during January-March 2019 from 9.8 per cent in April-June 2018, government data showed on Saturday.

The data does not contain comparable figure for the year-ago period of January-March 2018.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released its Quarterly Bulletin for the January-March 2019 period, presenting estimates of labour force indicators, for urban areas, a statement said.

The data showed that unemployment rate in urban areas among males was estimated at 8.7 per cent during January-March 2019 as compared to 9 per cent during April-June 2018.

For women, the UR was at 11.6 per cent during the reported period as against 12.8 per cent during April-June 2018.

The government had been receiving a lot of criticism for high unemployment rates amid slowing economic growth. In May this year, government data had shown that joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The statement on Saturday pointed out that the overall labour force participation rate (LFPR) was estimated as 36 per cent in the urban areas during January-March 2019, as compared to 35.6 per cent during April- June 2018.

The LFPR for men was estimated to be 56.2 per cent, while for women it was at 15 per cent in the urban areas during the January-March 2019 period.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,914.40 -54.00 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.75
Reliance 1,546.50 0.58
Indiabulls Hsg 237.35 2.50
Infosys 693.20 -2.81
SBI 329.30 -0.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 357.90 3.66
Indiabulls Hsg 237.00 2.31
Reliance 1,546.40 0.60
Safari Ind 544.65 -6.31
Yes Bank 64.80 0.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 400.00 3.87
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.75
Eicher Motors 22,753.20 3.64
JSW Steel 251.25 2.45
Vedanta 142.25 2.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 399.60 3.74
NTPC 117.80 2.35
Vedanta 142.15 2.27
ONGC 133.80 2.14
Power Grid Corp 198.55 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 232.00 -4.09
Infosys 693.20 -2.81
TCS 2,071.70 -2.19
Asian Paints 1,682.75 -2.19
UPL 533.50 -2.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 693.15 -2.89
TCS 2,070.55 -2.20
Asian Paints 1,682.40 -2.17
HCL Tech 1,115.75 -1.82
Kotak Mahindra 1,568.50 -1.68
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram