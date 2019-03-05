English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Airlines Announces Three-day Holi Sale Across Domestic, International Network
Effective March 05, 2019 till March 07, 2019, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 899 across domestic and Rs 3,399 across international sectors. This sale is valid for travel between March 19, 2019 and September 28, 2019.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: IndiGo airlines Tuesday announced a three-day special Holi sale across its domestic and international network for travel between March 19 and September 28.
"Effective March 05, 2019 till March 07, 2019, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 899 across domestic and Rs 3,399 across international sectors. This sale is valid for travel between March 19, 2019 and September 28, 2019," the airline said in a statement.
IndiGo is the largest airline in India with a share of around 40 per cent of passenger market.
William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, "It has been very encouraging to see a rise in the number of passengers flying during holiday seasons and these special sales provide more options for customers to fly at affordable fares."
Under the sale, tickets for routes such as Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai are available at Rs 2,199, Rs 2,899 and Rs 2,399, respectively.
Similarly, the ticket for routes such as Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Delhi and Bengaluru-Kolkata are available at Rs 1,799, Rs 2,899 and Rs 3,199, respectively, the airline added.
