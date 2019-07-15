Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IndiGo Airlines to Start Daily Flight Operations to Three International Airports from July 25

IndiGo is the largest airline in India, accounting for almost 40% passenger share and operating the largest fleet of aircraft.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
IndiGo Airlines to Start Daily Flight Operations to Three International Airports from July 25
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The IndiGo airlines has launched six new daily non-stop flights to three international destinations. The operations will begin from July 25.

The new flights will connect Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait, while the third flight will operate between Mumbai and Dubai, the CNBC TV18 reported.

The Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Jeddah flights are scheduled to begin operations from July 25 and tickets are priced at Rs 7,770 and Rs 15,899, respectively. The Mumbai-Kuwait flight starts August 5. The tickets on the inaugural flight are priced at Rs 11,499.

The IndiGo has been on a route expansion spree of late, having started operations on several routes in the last few months.

“Our mission is to boost economic growth in India, and help promote trade, tourism and mobility. These are exciting times for the industry and we are optimistic of the many opportunities that will enable us to contribute towards India's socio-economic growth,” William Boulter, chief commercial officer of the IndiGo said in a statement announcing the new flights.

IndiGo is the largest airline in India, accounting for almost 40% passenger share and operating the largest fleet of aircraft.

