IndiGo CFO Rohit Philip Resigns, Aditya Pandey to Replace Him

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip has put in his papers.

Aditya Pandey would replace him from September 16, the company said in a regulatory filing. Philip's resignation is effective September 15.

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

The resignation has come at a time when two promoters of the airline are engaged in a fued.

The feud between IndiGo co-promoter Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal came into public domain after Gangwal wrote to market regulator Sebi in July and sought its intervention to address the alleged corporate governance lapses at the company, charges that have been rejected by the Bhatia group.

