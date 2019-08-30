IndiGo CFO Rohit Philip Resigns, Aditya Pandey to Replace Him
The resignation has come at a time when two promoters of the airline are engaged in a fued.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip has put in his papers.
Aditya Pandey would replace him from September 16, the company said in a regulatory filing. Philip's resignation is effective September 15.
InterGlobe Aviation is the parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo.
The resignation has come at a time when two promoters of the airline are engaged in a fued.
The feud between IndiGo co-promoter Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal came into public domain after Gangwal wrote to market regulator Sebi in July and sought its intervention to address the alleged corporate governance lapses at the company, charges that have been rejected by the Bhatia group.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,248.55
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|SBI
|273.85
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|455.35
|1.35
|Axis Bank
|663.90
|0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
|Redington
|108.35
|-0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Reliance
|1,248.35
|0.50
|GRUH Finance
|258.40
|3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|Sun Pharma
|450.40
|3.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,395.75
|3.35
|Zee Entertain
|373.10
|3.04
|Tata Steel
|344.90
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Sun Pharma
|450.65
|3.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,394.45
|3.20
|Tata Steel
|344.95
|2.80
|HUL
|1,880.10
|2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.45
|-3.10
|Coal India
|184.75
|-2.25
|Power Grid Corp
|200.50
|-2.10
|Eicher Motors
|16,258.45
|-1.69
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|184.60
|-2.33
|Power Grid Corp
|200.55
|-2.12
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.78
|HCL Tech
|1,100.25
|-1.50
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes He and Lionel Messi Have Dinner Together Some Day