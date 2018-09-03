English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
IndiGo Flash Sale: 10 Lakh Seats Up for Grabs at Fares Starting Rs 999
The bookings of tickets under the four-day "festive sale" offer have begun from Monday for the travel period from September 18, 2018 to March 30, 2019, IndiGo said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: Budget carrier India said Monday it has put on sale 10 lakh (one million) promotional seats for all-inclusive fares starting Rs 999 for a one way journey across its flight network, under a limited period offer.
The Gurugram-headquartered airline has also offered a super cash amount of up to Rs 600 (20 per cent) on booking the ticket through mobile wallet provider MobiKwik under the promotional offer, according to a company release.
The bookings of tickets under the four-day "festive sale" offer have begun from Monday for the travel period from September 18, 2018 to March 30, 2019, it said. "We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018. We are sure customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 999," IndiGo's chief commercial officer William Boulter said.
Selling inventory in advance helps an airline generate working capital.
This is the second time in as many months that the budget carrier, whose June quarter profitability nearly got wiped out over the period year ago, has put a million seats up for grabs at cheaper fares. In July, it had put on sale 1.2 million seats at heavily discounted starting fares of Rs 1,212 under a similar offer.
The Rakesh Gangwal-Rahul Bhatia-promoted InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, had reported a steep 96.6 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 27.8 crore in the June quarter, owing to adverse impact of foreign exchange and high fuel prices, as compared to Rs 811 crore in Q1FY18.
Besides profitability erosion, the carrier is also struggling with is Pratt & Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320neo planes, due to frequent grounding of these aircraft owing to engine glitches.
Late July, IndiGo had grounded five A320neos due to want of spare engines. IndiGo operates over 1,100 flights per day to 52 destinations, including eight international ones, with a fleet of 160 aircraft.
The Gurugram-headquartered airline has also offered a super cash amount of up to Rs 600 (20 per cent) on booking the ticket through mobile wallet provider MobiKwik under the promotional offer, according to a company release.
The bookings of tickets under the four-day "festive sale" offer have begun from Monday for the travel period from September 18, 2018 to March 30, 2019, it said. "We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network, effective from September 3 till September 6, 2018. We are sure customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 999," IndiGo's chief commercial officer William Boulter said.
Selling inventory in advance helps an airline generate working capital.
This is the second time in as many months that the budget carrier, whose June quarter profitability nearly got wiped out over the period year ago, has put a million seats up for grabs at cheaper fares. In July, it had put on sale 1.2 million seats at heavily discounted starting fares of Rs 1,212 under a similar offer.
The Rakesh Gangwal-Rahul Bhatia-promoted InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, had reported a steep 96.6 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 27.8 crore in the June quarter, owing to adverse impact of foreign exchange and high fuel prices, as compared to Rs 811 crore in Q1FY18.
Besides profitability erosion, the carrier is also struggling with is Pratt & Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320neo planes, due to frequent grounding of these aircraft owing to engine glitches.
Late July, IndiGo had grounded five A320neos due to want of spare engines. IndiGo operates over 1,100 flights per day to 52 destinations, including eight international ones, with a fleet of 160 aircraft.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Friday 31 August , 2018 Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|315.00
|+13.75
|+4.56
|Reliance
|1,237.70
|-3.95
|-0.32
|Yes Bank
|346.50
|+3.00
|+0.87
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,974.05
|-122.35
|-1.35
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,589.00
|+97.00
|+3.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,238.00
|-2.95
|-0.24
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,974.00
|-123.25
|-1.35
|Wipro
|315.30
|+13.65
|+4.53
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,588.55
|+97.20
|+3.90
|Yes Bank
|346.60
|+3.20
|+0.93
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|315.05
|+13.80
|+4.58
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,588.60
|+96.60
|+3.88
|Lupin
|952.60
|+21.15
|+2.27
|Sun Pharma
|667.85
|+15.00
|+2.30
|Titan Company
|911.50
|+19.60
|+2.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|315.20
|+13.55
|+4.49
|Sun Pharma
|668.25
|+16.05
|+2.46
|Adani Ports
|388.85
|+5.50
|+1.43
|Bajaj Auto
|2,778.65
|+32.30
|+1.18
|Larsen
|1,383.60
|+14.50
|+1.06
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|167.65
|-3.85
|-2.24
|HUL
|1,754.95
|-25.15
|-1.41
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,974.05
|-122.35
|-1.35
|UltraTechCement
|4,422.85
|-52.65
|-1.18
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,274.35
|-12.90
|-1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|167.80
|-3.05
|-1.79
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,975.00
|-122.25
|-1.34
|HUL
|1,758.75
|-21.85
|-1.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,274.35
|-11.00
|-0.86
|ICICI Bank
|339.85
|-2.80
|-0.82
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Harrier Latest Spy Images Reveal Complete Interiors, Resembles Nexon Compact SUV
- Contestant to Wear Hijab in Miss England Finals
- In Numbers: Another Day, Another Milestone – Virat Kohli Fastest to 4000 Test Runs as Captain
- Royal Enfield Pegasus 500 for Garbage Collection - Owners Feel Cheated with Classic 350 ABS Launch
- Manikarnika: Apurv Asrani Hints at Kangana's 'Hara-kiri'; Read Tweets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...