IndiGo Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport
1-MIN READ

IndiGo Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport

Image for Representation. (Image Credits: Reuters)

Bhopal: An IndiGo Airlines flight going to Kolkata from Surat with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday due to a technical glitch, airport Director Anil Vikram said.

