IndiGo Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport
Image for Representation. (Image Credits: Reuters)
An IndiGo Airlines flight going to Kolkata from Surat with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday due to a technical glitch, airport Director Anil Vikram said.
- PTI
- Last Updated: January 17, 2021, 17:44 IST
