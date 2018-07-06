GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IndiGo Grounds Another A320 Neo Aircraft After "Minor Snag" In Engine

IndiGo Airline confirmed the incident but said that the "minor snag" in the engine was not related to the on-going Neo (new engine option) engine issues and the aircraft was put back into operations the same day.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2018, 10:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IndiGo Grounds Another A320 Neo Aircraft After
Photo for repesentation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Pratt and Whitney engine turbulence hit IndiGo again as a technical glitch in one of the engines of an Airbus A320 Neo plane forced the airline to ground the flight at the last moment, an industry source said.

IndiGo Airline confirmed the incident but said that the "minor snag" in the engine was not related to the on-going Neo (new engine option) engine issues and the aircraft was put back into operations the same day.

IndiGo's entire A320 Neo fleet is powered by Pratt & Whitney's PW1100G geared turbofan engines, which have faced recurring issues and subsequent grounding of the aircraft from time to time.

"The aircraft VT-ITW was grounded just prior to its departure for Mumbai from Chandigarh on Wednesday due to the engine problem. The A320 Neo plane was inducted in the fleet only in August last year and has not completed even one year into service," the source said.

The Gurugram-based airline currently has 36 A320 Neo planes in the fleet.

"An IndiGo flight 6E-264 operating Chandigarh-Mumbai route was grounded due to technical reasons on June 4. A minor snag was observed by the pilot during engine start," the airline said in a statement.

The defect was rectified and the aircraft was made serviceable the same day, it said adding that this was not related to the on-going Neo engine concerns.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,657.86 +83.31 ( +0.23%)

Nifty 50

10,772.65 +22.90 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,037.35 +70.35 +7.28
Reliance 977.55 +13.05 +1.35
Infosys 1,284.25 +0.25 +0.02
TCS 1,912.95 +32.65 +1.74
ICICI Bank 270.05 -1.50 -0.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,040.55 +73.55 +7.61
Bajaj Auto 3,023.35 +53.55 +1.80
ICICI Bank 270.00 -1.60 -0.59
NTPC 150.25 -1.85 -1.22
TCS 1,913.30 +31.60 +1.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 268.05 +11.60 +4.52
Hero Motocorp 3,637.10 +131.35 +3.75
Tata Motors 270.85 +9.30 +3.56
Grasim 988.55 +19.95 +2.06
Bajaj Auto 3,020.10 +53.15 +1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,636.70 +134.00 +3.83
Tata Motors 271.15 +9.65 +3.69
Bajaj Auto 3,023.35 +53.55 +1.80
TCS 1,913.30 +31.60 +1.68
M&M 924.95 +14.45 +1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 612.50 -14.05 -2.24
Tech Mahindra 634.90 -11.75 -1.82
Sun Pharma 558.10 -8.85 -1.56
Bharti Infratel 299.10 -4.35 -1.43
NTPC 150.15 -2.00 -1.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 558.45 -7.25 -1.28
NTPC 150.25 -1.85 -1.22
HDFC 1,915.75 -15.85 -0.82
Wipro 263.00 -2.00 -0.75
Vedanta 219.50 -1.60 -0.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery