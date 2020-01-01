Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

IndiGo Increases Fleet Size, Becomes First Indian Carrier to Cross 250 Planes

Recently, the budget carrier also became the first airline to operate 1,500 flights per day.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IndiGo Increases Fleet Size, Becomes First Indian Carrier to Cross 250 Planes
Image for representation.

Mumbai: The country's largest airline IndiGo now has more than 250 planes in its fleet after inducting at least four neo aircraft on December 31, according to an official.

IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of more than 47 per cent, is also the first Indian carrier to have over 250 planes.

Recently, the budget carrier also became the first airline to operate 1,500 flights per day.

The official said the airline inducted four planes -- three A321 neos and one A320 neo -- on December 31.

According to an aircraft deliveries tracking website, IndiGo has taken deliveries of 257 planes, including 222 Airbus 320 or A320 Neos, 10 A321 Neos and 25 regional jet ATRs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,509.70 -0.29
CARE Ratings 682.20 6.55
Indiabulls Hsg 312.50 -0.19
Tata Steel 467.75 -0.90
Tata Motors 184.40 -0.38
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 195.45 2.76
NTPC 121.50 2.06
M&M 536.60 0.97
Larsen 1,310.10 0.86
HDFC 2,433.75 0.84
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,154.85 -2.76
IndusInd Bank 1,484.60 -1.72
Bajaj Auto 3,147.00 -1.21
ONGC 127.40 -1.05
Tata Steel 467.75 -0.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram