IndiGo Increases Fleet Size, Becomes First Indian Carrier to Cross 250 Planes
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The country's largest airline IndiGo now has more than 250 planes in its fleet after inducting at least four neo aircraft on December 31, according to an official.
IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of more than 47 per cent, is also the first Indian carrier to have over 250 planes.
Recently, the budget carrier also became the first airline to operate 1,500 flights per day.
The official said the airline inducted four planes -- three A321 neos and one A320 neo -- on December 31.
According to an aircraft deliveries tracking website, IndiGo has taken deliveries of 257 planes, including 222 Airbus 320 or A320 Neos, 10 A321 Neos and 25 regional jet ATRs.
