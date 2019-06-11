IndiGo Launches 4-Day Summer Sale: Domestic Tickets Starting From Rs 999

IndiGo has launched a four-day sale starting from 11th of June under which it will offer steep discounted fares on both domestic and international flights. Tickets are available for as low as Rs 999 on domestic routes and Rs 3,499 onward for overseas destinations.The sale is open till 14th of June and is valid for travel between 26 June and 28 September, IndiGo said on its website. The airline is selling nearly 10 lakh tickets under this offer.“Discounts on seats are subjected to availability and the offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 28 September 2019,” said the airline in a statement.Under the new offer, IndiGo is offering Delhi-Ahmedabad flight tickets starting from Rs 1,799, Delhi-Chandigarh Rs 1,299, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 3,299, Delhi-Jaipur Rs 1,499, Jaipur-Delhi Rs 1,799, Goa-Hyderabad Rs 1,499, Delhi-Dehradun Rs 1,999 and Hyderabad-Bengaluru Rs 1,899.On International routes, prices for Delhi-Abu Dhabi are Rs 6,799, Bengaluru-Bangkok Rs 6,899, Hyderabad-Dubai Rs 8,999, Delhi-Dubai Rs 7,799, Kolkata- Bangkok Rs 5,099 and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur Rs 6,599.IndiGo is also offering an additional cashback of 20% or up to Rs 2,000 if the payment for the ticket is done using IndusInd Bank debit or credit cards. The minimum transaction value to avail this cashback is Rs 4,000.Meanwhile, if you pay using ICICI Bank credit or debit card, you will get 5% or up to Rs 1,000 as cashback. The minimum transaction amount should be Rs 6,000. Customers using Mobikwik wallet to pay for tickets will get 15% or up to Rs 800 cashback.IndiGo also announced on Monday the introduction of a new non-stop daily flight on the Kolkata–Hong Kong route from 20 August. Bookings have opened for this route with immediate effect, with one-way fares starting from Rs 10,999.