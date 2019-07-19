English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Operator InterGlobe Aviation's June-quarter Profit Surges After Collapse of Jet Airways
The company said its net profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to 12 billion rupees ($174.14 million)from 277.9 million rupees a year ago. Revenue rose 45%.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: Indian airline operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd reported a surge in profit for the June quarter on Friday, benefiting from the collapse of Jet Airways, as more passengers chose to fly its low-cost carrier IndiGo.
The company said its net profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to 12 billion rupees ($174.14 million)from 277.9 million rupees a year ago. Revenue rose 45%.
IndiGo, now the largest airline in the country by market share, reported a 12.8% rise in its yield during the quarter.
