IndiGo owner InterGlobe appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO

The company also approved the appointment of Meleveetil Damodaran as chairman. Both appointments are effective Jan. 24, InterGlobe said in a statement.

Reuters

Updated:January 24, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, on Thursday appointed Ronojoy Dutta as chief executive officer for five years.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
