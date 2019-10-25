Take the pledge to vote

IndiGo Parent InterGlobe Aviation Shares Tumble 7 Percent After Q2 Earnings

InterGlobe Aviation's total income rose 31 per cent to Rs 8,539.8 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of budget carrier IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Friday tumbled 7 per cent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter.

On the BSE, it dropped 6.98 percent to Rs 1,550, while the company's scrip tumbled 6.84 per cent to Rs 1,551 on the NSE.

After market hours on Thursday, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of higher costs related to operating lease liabilities.

The company had a loss of Rs 651.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to a release, InterGlobe Aviation's total income rose 31 per cent to Rs 8,539.8 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 6,514.1 crore.

