GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IndiGo Passengers Will Have to Shell Out Extra for Web Checkin

For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2018, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IndiGo Passengers Will Have to Shell Out Extra for Web Checkin
File photo of an aircraft preparing to land.
Mumbai: Passengers of no-frills carrier IndiGo will have to shell out up to Rs 800 extra if they opt for web check-in, as the airline has revised its policy.

"As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability," IndiGo said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The Gurugram-headquartered airline reported its first quarterly loss at Rs 651 crore in July-September period amid high fuel cost and rupee depreciation.

The revised policy is effective from November 14, it said.

Accordingly, IndiGo will charge between Rs 100-800 for such selection online, depending upon the position of the seat.

For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, which is next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online. A middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100 more, as per the revised charges.

Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passenger opted for online selection.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,981.02 -218.78 ( -0.62%)

NIFTY 50

10,526.75 -73.30 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.55 -1.31
Indiabulls Hsg 705.70 0.05
HDFC Bank 2,005.50 -0.66
Reliance 1,102.85 -0.90
TCS 1,812.55 0.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 195.55 -1.24
Torrent Pharma 1,643.15 0.39
Dewan Housing 232.40 -1.06
Axis Bank 614.30 -1.92
ICICI Bank 351.95 -1.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 458.85 4.59
Adani Ports 368.15 1.91
Larsen 1,410.15 0.57
ONGC 152.25 0.33
HDFC 1,873.70 0.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 367.15 1.73
Larsen 1,409.35 0.49
HDFC 1,874.50 0.35
ONGC 152.20 0.30
TCS 1,815.25 0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 746.10 -2.99
IOC 138.25 -2.37
Grasim 843.35 -2.36
UltraTechCement 3,950.40 -2.31
Hindalco 218.10 -2.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 745.75 -3.02
Tata Steel 539.95 -2.28
Wipro 307.45 -2.10
Axis Bank 614.30 -1.92
Coal India 256.75 -1.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery