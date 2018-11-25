English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Passengers Will Have to Shell Out Extra for Web Checkin
For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online.
File photo of an aircraft preparing to land.
Mumbai: Passengers of no-frills carrier IndiGo will have to shell out up to Rs 800 extra if they opt for web check-in, as the airline has revised its policy.
"As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability," IndiGo said in a series of tweets on Sunday.
The Gurugram-headquartered airline reported its first quarterly loss at Rs 651 crore in July-September period amid high fuel cost and rupee depreciation.
The revised policy is effective from November 14, it said.
Accordingly, IndiGo will charge between Rs 100-800 for such selection online, depending upon the position of the seat.
For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, which is next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online. A middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100 more, as per the revised charges.
Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passenger opted for online selection.
"As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability," IndiGo said in a series of tweets on Sunday.
The Gurugram-headquartered airline reported its first quarterly loss at Rs 651 crore in July-September period amid high fuel cost and rupee depreciation.
The revised policy is effective from November 14, it said.
Accordingly, IndiGo will charge between Rs 100-800 for such selection online, depending upon the position of the seat.
For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, which is next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online. A middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100 more, as per the revised charges.
Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passenger opted for online selection.
