1-min read

IndiGo Posts First Quarterly Loss Since Stock Market Debut in 2015

Airline profits in the world's fastest-growing aviation market have been dented by a surge in crude oil prices and a depreciating rupee, with InterGlobe's rival Jet Airways Ltd struggling to keep itself afloat.

Reuters

Updated:October 24, 2018, 6:38 PM IST
Image for representation.
Loading...
IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation Ltd posted on Wednesday its first quarterly loss since its stock market debut in November 2015 as higher crude prices and a weaker rupee pushed its costs higher.

"Aviation in India is facing significant pressures from high fuel costs, rupee depreciation and intense competition, all of which have impacted our profitability this quarter," Chief Executive Officer Rahul Bhatia said in a statement.

InterGlobe reported a loss of 6.52 billion rupees ($89.1 million) for the quarter ended September 30, while revenue from operations rose 16.9 per cent. Total expenses soared 58.2 per cent to 75.02 billion rupees, with aircraft fuel expenses surging 84.3 per cent and foreign exchange loss widening over seven-fold.

IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, expects a 35 per cent rise in third-quarter available seat kilometres, a measure of the airline's passenger carrying capacity. Shares of the low-cost carrier closed up 1.6 per cent, while the broader market ended 0.8 per cent higher.
