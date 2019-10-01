Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IndiGo Promoter Feud: Rahul Bhatia Seeks Arbitration with Co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, InterGlobe Aviation said the two entities have submitted a request for arbitration on October 1 to the London Court of International Arbitration.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: IndiGo promoters -- InterGlobe Enterprises and Rahul Bhatia -- have sought arbitration proceedings in London against the backdrop of differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, InterGlobe Aviation said the two entities have submitted a request for arbitration on October 1 to the London Court of International Arbitration.

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of IndiGo, the country's largest airline in terms of domestic market share.

The request has been submitted under the shareholders' agreement, dated April 23, 2015. The pact was amended on September 17, 2015, the filing said.

The agreement was executed between Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises Group (IGE Group), Gangwal, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust, Shobha Gangwal the RG Group and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

"This dispute relates to claims of the IGE Group against the RG Group regarding, inter-alia, compliance with the shareholders agreement and the articles of the association of the company and damages.

"Under the request for arbitration, no relief has been sought against the company," it said.

The company has been named as a respondent as it is a party to the shareholders agreement, the filing added.

Bringing the differences between long-time friends and promoters of IndiGo into open, Gangwal, in July, had sought Sebi's intervention in alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

The allegations were rejected by Bhatia group.

Shares of the airline declined 1.10 percent to close at Rs 1,870.85 on the BSE on Tuesday.

