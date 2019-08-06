IndiGo Promoter Rakesh Gangwal Says Feud With Co-founder Still Unresolved
Gangwal last month alleged violations of corporate governance rules at InterGlobe, calling for India's securities regulator to intervene.
Image for representation.
Bengaluru: A co-founder of India's biggest airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, said reports that a truce had been brokered between him and another co-founder Rahul Bhatia over disagreements on corporate governance were "false and misleading."
In a letter dated August 5, Gangwal told the board of IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd that issues between him and Bhatia remained unresolved. Gangwal last month alleged violations of corporate governance rules at InterGlobe, calling for India's securities regulator to intervene.
At the centre of Gangwal’s complaint were Bhatia-controlled IGE Group's significant controlling rights over IndiGo, which he alleged allows them to carry out "questionable" transactions.
In the latest letter, disclosed by InterGlobe to exchanges on Tuesday, Gangwal said he did not back a proposal by the airline to expand its board of directors to 10, arguing that it would benefit IGE and help it "rework and dilute" an agreed-upon policy on related-party transactions.
InterGlobe lost almost $1 billion in market value on July 10 after Gangwal disclosed his complaint to regulators, although the shares have recouped most of those losses since then.
The stock rose around 2% on July 24 after the Economic Times reported that InterGlobe chairman M Damodaran had brokered a truce between the co-founders. Under Gangwal and Bhatia, IndiGo has grown rapidly since it launched flights in 2006 and now controls a near 50% share of the Indian domestic aviation market.
IndiGo, Asia's most valuable budget airline by market capitalisation, has also accelerated international expansion plans since Jet Airways, once India's largest private carrier, collapsed in April.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,138.75
|-0.40
|HDFC Bank
|2,200.00
|0.95
|ICICI Bank
|410.20
|1.88
|HDFC
|2,212.60
|2.80
|Yes Bank
|83.80
|3.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Essel Propack
|130.35
|2.44
|Yes Bank
|83.90
|3.45
|ICICI Bank
|410.20
|1.89
|Infosys
|777.60
|0.11
|Bharti Airtel
|371.35
|4.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|508.00
|6.55
|Larsen
|1,397.85
|3.87
|Bharti Airtel
|371.30
|3.80
|Yes Bank
|83.80
|3.33
|Tech Mahindra
|670.15
|3.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|371.35
|4.01
|Larsen
|1,397.80
|3.87
|Yes Bank
|83.80
|3.33
|Bajaj Finance
|3,261.65
|3.19
|Axis Bank
|681.30
|2.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|313.25
|-5.35
|Cipla
|499.80
|-3.68
|Power Grid Corp
|199.25
|-0.94
|Wipro
|259.20
|-1.07
|ONGC
|130.80
|-0.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,218.15
|-1.35
|Power Grid Corp
|199.15
|-0.99
|Tata Motors
|122.90
|-0.69
|Reliance
|1,142.65
|-0.03
|ONGC
|130.65
|-0.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Braving 7 Degrees in Georgia with a Shawl is Basically All of Us in Winters
- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are Certainly Doing Vacations Right, See Pics
- NASA TESS Discovers Super Earth That Could Have Life, And it is 31 Light Years Away
- India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Will Apple Increase iPhone Prices Because of New Tariffs? Ming-Chi Kuo Says They Won't