English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Says No to Acquiring Air India Under Current Sale Terms
"From day one, IndiGo has expressed its interest primarily in the acquisition of Air India's international operation and Air India Express. However, that option is not available under the government's current disinvestment plan for Air India.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo, which had initially evinced interest in acquiring Air India's international operations, on Thursday said it was not in fray to bid for the national carrier as such option was not available under the disinvestment plan.
"From day one, IndiGo has expressed its interest primarily in the acquisition of Air India's international operation and Air India Express. However, that option is not available under the government's current disinvestment plan for Air India.
"Also, as we have communicated before, we do not believe we have the capability to take on the task of acquiring and successfully turning around all of Air India's airline operations," president and whole time director of IndiGo Aditya Ghosh said in a statement.
IndiGo, a market leader in the Indian skies with close to 40 per cent share, was one of the first players to show interest in the ailing airline soon after the government gave its in-principal approval last June for the disinvestment of the national career.
It had written to the civil aviation ministry expressing its interest to buy out Air India's flight operations, particularly the international services.
On March 28, the ministry came out with the preliminary information memorandum on Air India's strategic disinvestment.
According to the memorandum, the government plans to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control. The proposed transaction would involve Air India, its low-cost arm Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd, which is an equal joint venture between the national airline and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.
Last July, IndiGo's founder Rakesh Gangwal had raised concern of having a joint ownership with the government in Air India during a conference call with investors and analysts, saying it was a "very very difficult proposition".
While virtually ruling out the possibility of running Air India along with the government, he also cautioned that it would be a "Shakespearean tragedy" if the national carrier's international assets go to a foreign entity.
IndiGo has been expressing concerns over the country's international air traffic being captured by Gulf carriers.
Against this backdrop, Gangwal had said that if a foreign airline was to get hold of Air India's international assets such as slots and landing rights, then the economic interests of that particular entity would be maximised.
Also Watch
"From day one, IndiGo has expressed its interest primarily in the acquisition of Air India's international operation and Air India Express. However, that option is not available under the government's current disinvestment plan for Air India.
"Also, as we have communicated before, we do not believe we have the capability to take on the task of acquiring and successfully turning around all of Air India's airline operations," president and whole time director of IndiGo Aditya Ghosh said in a statement.
IndiGo, a market leader in the Indian skies with close to 40 per cent share, was one of the first players to show interest in the ailing airline soon after the government gave its in-principal approval last June for the disinvestment of the national career.
It had written to the civil aviation ministry expressing its interest to buy out Air India's flight operations, particularly the international services.
On March 28, the ministry came out with the preliminary information memorandum on Air India's strategic disinvestment.
According to the memorandum, the government plans to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control. The proposed transaction would involve Air India, its low-cost arm Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd, which is an equal joint venture between the national airline and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.
Last July, IndiGo's founder Rakesh Gangwal had raised concern of having a joint ownership with the government in Air India during a conference call with investors and analysts, saying it was a "very very difficult proposition".
While virtually ruling out the possibility of running Air India along with the government, he also cautioned that it would be a "Shakespearean tragedy" if the national carrier's international assets go to a foreign entity.
IndiGo has been expressing concerns over the country's international air traffic being captured by Gulf carriers.
Against this backdrop, Gangwal had said that if a foreign airline was to get hold of Air India's international assets such as slots and landing rights, then the economic interests of that particular entity would be maximised.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|362.20
|+6.60
|+1.86
|Tata Steel
|580.45
|+19.90
|+3.55
|ICICI Bank
|278.65
|+10.00
|+3.72
|HDFC
|1,824.45
|+21.15
|+1.17
|SBI
|259.30
|+12.00
|+4.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Ind
|554.30
|+20.20
|+3.78
|Tata Motors
|363.60
|+7.90
|+2.22
|Supreme Ind
|1,207.80
|+17.85
|+1.50
|IDBI Bank
|72.45
|+2.55
|+3.65
|Larsen
|1,328.55
|+32.20
|+2.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|214.15
|+13.35
|+6.65
|Vedanta
|289.90
|+15.60
|+5.69
|SBI
|259.30
|+12.00
|+4.85
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,443.85
|+215.30
|+4.12
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,340.15
|+48.35
|+3.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|258.40
|+11.50
|+4.66
|Tata Motors (D)
|206.75
|+7.85
|+3.95
|Tata Steel
|581.00
|+20.55
|+3.67
|ICICI Bank
|277.90
|+9.45
|+3.52
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,114.60
|+36.40
|+3.38
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|560.35
|-9.45
|-1.66
|Bharti Airtel
|393.90
|-1.15
|-0.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|393.95
|-0.55
|-0.14
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|7
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Canada
|1
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: After Ranveer, Parineeti Pulls Out of Opening Ceremony
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6
- Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond