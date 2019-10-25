Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IndiGo Shares Tumble 12%; M-cap Drops by Rs 7,633 Crore After Q2 Earnings

On the BSE, the airline stock tanked 11.91 per cent to close at Rs 1,467.90 apiece. During the day, it plummeted 12.83 per cent to Rs 1,452.50 apiece.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
IndiGo Shares Tumble 12%; M-cap Drops by Rs 7,633 Crore After Q2 Earnings
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Shares of IndiGo on Friday tumbled 12 per cent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter.

On the BSE, the airline stock tanked 11.91 per cent to close at Rs 1,467.90 apiece. During the day, it plummeted 12.83 per cent to Rs 1,452.50 apiece.

On the NSE, the scrip tumbled 11.73 per cent to settle at Rs 1,469.50 apiece.

The company's market valuation dropped Rs 7,633.23 crore to Rs 56,463.77 crore on the BSE.

In terms of traded volume, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE.

Budget carrier IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, hit by higher costs related to operating lease liabilities.

The company had a net loss of Rs 651.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

