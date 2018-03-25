English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Shifts Partial Operations from Terminal 2 of IGI Airport
The airline said in a statement that with 18 flights taking off from T2 in less than 12 hours, IndiGo recorded on-time departures of all its flights with zero 'No Shows'.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Sunday said it has commenced partial operations from Terminal 2 (T2) of the IGI airport in Delhi.
"With 18 flights taking off from T2 in less than 12 hours, IndiGo recorded on-time departures of all its flights with zero 'No Shows'," the airline said in a statement.
"IndiGo worked with DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) to ensure that the transition is seamless and all passengers flying from T2 are aptly made aware of the move."
The airline added that in a move to support DIAL with the revamping of Terminal 1, IndiGo has shifted flights numbered from 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 to T2.
Also Watch
"With 18 flights taking off from T2 in less than 12 hours, IndiGo recorded on-time departures of all its flights with zero 'No Shows'," the airline said in a statement.
"IndiGo worked with DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) to ensure that the transition is seamless and all passengers flying from T2 are aptly made aware of the move."
The airline added that in a move to support DIAL with the revamping of Terminal 1, IndiGo has shifted flights numbered from 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 to T2.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Reliance
|893.90
|-14.25
|-1.57
|ICICI Bank
|275.55
|-7.70
|-2.72
|Tata Steel
|566.50
|-14.40
|-2.48
|Infosys
|1,167.60
|+6.30
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Piramal Enter
|2,398.70
|-78.95
|-3.19
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
|HEG
|3,200.55
|+12.65
|+0.40
|Hero Motocorp
|3,414.65
|-40.20
|-1.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|957.40
|+26.85
|+2.89
|Bharti Infratel
|342.50
|+7.30
|+2.18
|Zee Entertain
|569.40
|+10.20
|+1.82
|Adani Ports
|362.40
|+4.15
|+1.16
|Power Grid Corp
|194.25
|+1.55
|+0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|361.70
|+3.55
|+0.99
|Infosys
|1,167.45
|+8.65
|+0.75
|M&M
|733.25
|+3.45
|+0.47
|Coal India
|269.25
|+0.25
|+0.09
|Asian Paints
|1,107.65
|+0.30
|+0.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|276.00
|-15.80
|-5.41
|Hindalco
|206.10
|-10.70
|-4.94
|Yes Bank
|286.65
|-11.60
|-3.89
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Lupin
|734.50
|-24.00
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|286.70
|-11.55
|-3.87
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|SBI
|234.60
|-7.00
|-2.90
|ICICI Bank
|275.80
|-7.75
|-2.73
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch The REEL Movie Awards Only On CNN-News18 At 8:30 PM Tonight
- Sebastian Vettel Holds off Lewis Hamilton to Win Australian GP Thriller
- Hansal Mehta & Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Shines At Hong Kong Fest
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice