Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

IndiGo Signs One-way Codeshare Agreement with Qatar Airways for Delhi-Doha Flights

The companies said that the agreement will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Reuters

Updated:November 7, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Bengaluru: Top Indian airline IndiGo said on Thursday it signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, letting the Middle Eastern airline get more access to the fast-growing Indian market.

The agreement will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the companies said.

IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, has about 40% share of the domestic market and operates a large fleet of narrowbody aircraft.

The companies did not mention Qatar Airways making an equity investment in IndiGo, despite it having long expressed interest in doing so.

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said on Tuesday the company would not buy a stake in IndiGo, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing agencies.

The deal comes at a time when IndiGo's two co-founders, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, have been embroiled in a dispute about corporate governance of the airline, sparking concern among investors it could have an impact on the airline's valuation and strategy.

The airline had once shunned codeshare deals to help keep costs low in line with its budget carrier model but changed its strategy as it grew to become the dominant airline in the Indian market and looked to grow international capacity.

In December 2018, as rival Jet Airways Ltd was faltering financially ahead of a permanent grounding this April, IndiGo signed a codeshare deal with Turkish Airlines.

IndiGo last week placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo family planes, including its newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family called the A321XLR.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,016.65 +50.60 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 238.50 8.71
Tata Steel 402.65 -0.45
Yes Bank 66.20 -3.64
HDFC 2,250.00 1.32
SBI 318.00 0.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 238.40 8.73
Yes Bank 66.25 -3.64
Bharti Infratel 228.65 3.16
Tata Steel 402.95 -0.35
Info Edge 2,510.00 -0.52
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 229.00 3.55
Sun Pharma 442.50 3.41
IndusInd Bank 1,376.10 2.46
Hindalco 205.95 2.21
JSW Steel 253.10 1.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 442.50 3.50
IndusInd Bank 1,379.00 2.74
Reliance 1,462.00 2.09
ITC 265.65 1.68
Asian Paints 1,828.75 1.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 559.75 -7.72
Yes Bank 66.20 -3.64
GAIL 131.85 -3.55
BPCL 512.40 -2.20
Cipla 471.80 -1.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.25 -3.64
HUL 2,140.00 -1.83
Tata Motors 171.20 -1.81
ONGC 142.35 -1.69
Axis Bank 737.20 -1.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram