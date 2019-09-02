IndiGo, SpiceJet to Shift Operations to Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 from September 5
The airport operator said it has placed bilingual directional and informative signage at all strategic locations in and around the three terminals of the airport.
(Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: IndiGo and SpiceJet will shift their flight operations to Terminal 3 (T3) of the Delhi International Airport from September 05, airport operator DIAL said on Monday.
"While Indigo would shift a portion of its operations from T2 to T3, SpiceJet would shift all of its domestic flights, operating from T2 to T3," the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement.
"Post the shift, SpiceJet flights — SG 8000 to SG 8999 — and IndiGo flights — 6E 5000 to 6E 5999 — will operate out of T3. IndiGo flights — 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 — will operate from T2," it added.
It added that there will be the deployment of dedicated staff members at T2 and T3 terminals and shuttles will be made available for passengers in need.
"While DIAL will update about the necessary changes of flight movement on its website, both the airlines will keep their passengers informed through SMS, telephonic calls and e-mails," the statement said.
At present, a total of 184 flights operate from Terminal 3. With the proposed shifting, the number of flights at T3 will go up to 240, which include 24 IndiGo and 32 SpiceJet flights.
"This move will result in the reduction of passenger load at T2 by up to 27 per cent, which will enable the airport operator to enhance the passenger capacity of T2," the DIAL said.
At present, GoAir fully and SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their respective domestic flights from T2, while Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3.
