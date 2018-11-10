English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Switches 125 Airbus A320neo Orders to Longer Range A321s: Source
IndiGo now has 150 of Airbus SE's A321neo jets on order, the source said. The orders showed in the official October review on Airbus' website.
File photo of an IndiGo Airlines flight.
New Delhi: IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline, has switched 125 of its existing Airbus A320neo jet orders to the longer range A321neo model, according to an Airbus source.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's IndiGo is one of Airbus' biggest global customers with 430 jets on order. It has almost triple the market share of nearest rival Jet Airways, which recently grounded some planes as it struggles to conserve cash and turn its business around.
IndiGo had previously said it plans to add to its fleet of Airbus A320neos and ATR 72 turboprops at a rate of around 6 planes a month.
It will add 30 percent capacity this financial year to maintain dominance of the world's fastest growing aviation market, although its parent company has just recorded its first quarterly loss since listing.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
