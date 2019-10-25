Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IndiGo, Tata Motors, SBI, Bharti Infratel and ITC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

ITC Ltd shares gained 3.3% after its net profit climbed 36.16% to Rs 4,023.1 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while revenue rose 5.3% to Rs 11,871.5 crore.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 25, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
IndiGo, Tata Motors, SBI, Bharti Infratel and ITC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation.

Indian stocks markets were trading flat on Friday in a volatile session. At 11:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,990.48, down 30 points, or 0.07%, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 6.15 points, or 0.05%, to 11,576.45.

IndiGo, Tata Motors, SBI, Bharti Infratel, ITC and Infosys were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, tumbled 9.5% after the company reported net loss at Rs 1,062 crore in the September quarter versus loss of Rs 651.5 crore a year ago.

Tata Motors, SBI: Tata Motors Ltd shares dropped 2.2%, while those of State Bank of India (SBI) jumped 3.6% ahead of their September quarter earnings announcement later in the day. Other major companies to announce Q2 results include Marico, HDFC Asset Management Company, Arvind, Hikal, Infibeam Avenues etc

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Ltd shares dived over 10% after the company’s board extended the deadline to complete the merger with Indus Towers by 60 days to 24 December.

ITC: ITC Ltd shares gained 3.3% after its net profit climbed 36.16% to Rs 4,023.1 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago, while revenue rose 5.3% to Rs 11,871.5 crore.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares jumped 2.7% as the company announced 2.3 million stock incentives for 6,949 mid-level eligible employees.

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank Ltd shares advanced over 8% even as the lender reported a loss of Rs 680 crore in the September quarter due to a one-time impact on deferred tax asset markdown.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance Ltd shares surged 17.5% as the NBFC reported a 45% jump in net profit at Rs 366.8 crore in the second quarter ended September.

