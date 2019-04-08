LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
IndiGo to Launch New Domestic and International Services From Mumbai

The three new overseas services include daily non-stop flights to Jeddah and Dammam and Abu Dhabi while the domestic services will be launched to cities such as Indore, Kochi and Patna among others, IndiGo said in a release.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday announced expansion of its international network from the city besides launching additional flights to domestic destinations to cater to the demand following the withdrawal of several routes by the struggling carrier Jet Airways.

We are strengthening Mumbai as a key travel hub for domestic and international connectivity from India. We are adding Jeddah and Dammam effective June 5 and July 5, respectively. Mumbai is the commercial hub of India and we see great potential connecting the Middle-East with this city," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

Jeddah being the commercial capital and the gateway for Haj, Dammam being the growth centre in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi being a major cultural and commercial centre in UAE, are critical markets for strengthening IndiGo's presence in the Middle-East, he added.

The services on the Mumbai-Abu Dhabi route will be operational from July 5, it said.

Additionally, given the rush in summer traffic and the shortfall in industry capacity, IndiGo is temporarily adding approximately 20 new departures each from Mumbai and Delhi in a phased manner from April 15, the airline said.
