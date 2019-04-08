English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo to Launch New Domestic and International Services From Mumbai
The three new overseas services include daily non-stop flights to Jeddah and Dammam and Abu Dhabi while the domestic services will be launched to cities such as Indore, Kochi and Patna among others, IndiGo said in a release.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday announced expansion of its international network from the city besides launching additional flights to domestic destinations to cater to the demand following the withdrawal of several routes by the struggling carrier Jet Airways.
