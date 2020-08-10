IndiGo to raise up to $534 million via share sale

BENGALURU Interglobe Aviation Ltd , which runs India’s largest airline IndiGo, said on Monday it will raise up to 40 billion rupees ($533.70 million) through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.
The virus outbreak caused Interglobe to report its biggest ever loss last month. The company had also announced separate plans to raise at least $268 million through the sale and leaseback of planes and other assets.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f31351d59a51412a2781eb7
[youtube_id] => Ynp4k6gJRig
[title] => Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Accuses SSR's Family of Hiding The Truth | CNN News18
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f312ff4fbcc0112a8a41938
[youtube_id] => _QEVfvd4M1U
[title] => Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot Likely To Return Back To Base | CNN News18
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-07T17:26:02.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-10T17:26:02.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)