IndiGo to raise up to $534 million via share sale

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
BENGALURU Interglobe Aviation Ltd , which runs India’s largest airline IndiGo, said on Monday it will raise up to 40 billion rupees ($533.70 million) through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.

The virus outbreak caused Interglobe to report its biggest ever loss last month. The company had also announced separate plans to raise at least $268 million through the sale and leaseback of planes and other assets.

  Tags:
