IndiGo Woos Struggling Jet Airways' Pilots, Offers Compensation for Overdue Salaries
Crisis-hit Jet Airways has not paid salaries to its pilots, engineers and other senior management for more than three months now.
File photo of an IndiGo Airlines flight.
Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo is offering jobs to pilots of Jet Airways along with compensation for overdue salaries from the cash-strapped full service airline. IndiGo, the country's largest airline in terms of market share, also said all job offers are in line with its current terms and conditions.
