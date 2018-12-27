IndiGo Worst Airline for Consumers, Says House Panel; Lists Rude Staff, High Fares Among Problems

The Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said IndiGo is the worst-performing carrier for consumers.Chairman of the committee and member of Trinamool Congress Derek O’ Brien said, “Our committee is very clear that the worst-performing airline for consumers is IndiGo. They haven't responded despite many complaints. Indigo even charges for 1-2 kg overweight, this has not been taken very well and the committee is looking into the matter seriously.” This is the second time in the year that the committee has pulled up IndiGo.On January 17, the same committee had in a report reprimanded Indian carriers, most harshly IndiGo, for the staff’s rude behaviour, inadequate training, high fares and non-availability of food among other issues.Meanwhile, further elaborating on the report, Brien said, “The committee has recommended that cancellation charges can't be more than 50 per cent of basic fare. Tax and fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to passengers. Airlines are charging too much.” The report states that during festivals, some airlines charge 8-10 times more. “Our strong message to airlines through the ministry is that we can’t allow such high fares,” he added.Taking note of instances of unruly behaviour by airline staff, a separate panel on Monday suggested that heavy penalties should be imposed on such people as well as strictest possible action be initiated against them. Besides, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture called for putting in place a proper monitoring system to check the behaviour of employees of airlines.In a report tabled in Parliament last week, the panel noted that despite mechanisms put in place, the Civil Aviation Ministry's role in containing the discourteous, rude, arrogant and aggressive behaviour of airlines staff with passengers is far from satisfactory."Almost all airlines have introduced a 'No-Fly' list for the unruly passengers, but when it comes to the turn of airlines to contain their unruly staff, they escape from their responsibility by saying that necessary training is being imparted upon. It is very essential that the airlines have to adopt consumer-friendly approach," it said.The committee emphasised that it desires that the ministry shall ensure that strictest possible action is taken against unruly staff and heavy penalties imposed on them.India is the fastest growing domestic aviation market in the world and has been registering double-digit growth for over straight months. According to the panel, training given to airlines staff should be more effective, intensive and thorough.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.