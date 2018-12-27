English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Worst Airline for Consumers, Says House Panel; Lists Rude Staff, High Fares Among Problems
In a report tabled in Parliament last week, the panel noted that despite mechanisms put in place, the Civil Aviation Ministry's role in containing the discourteous, rude, arrogant and aggressive behaviour of airlines staff with passengers is far from satisfactory.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said IndiGo is the worst-performing carrier for consumers.
Chairman of the committee and member of Trinamool Congress Derek O’ Brien said, “Our committee is very clear that the worst-performing airline for consumers is IndiGo. They haven't responded despite many complaints. Indigo even charges for 1-2 kg overweight, this has not been taken very well and the committee is looking into the matter seriously.” This is the second time in the year that the committee has pulled up IndiGo.
On January 17, the same committee had in a report reprimanded Indian carriers, most harshly IndiGo, for the staff’s rude behaviour, inadequate training, high fares and non-availability of food among other issues.
Meanwhile, further elaborating on the report, Brien said, “The committee has recommended that cancellation charges can't be more than 50 per cent of basic fare. Tax and fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to passengers. Airlines are charging too much.” The report states that during festivals, some airlines charge 8-10 times more. “Our strong message to airlines through the ministry is that we can’t allow such high fares,” he added.
Taking note of instances of unruly behaviour by airline staff, a separate panel on Monday suggested that heavy penalties should be imposed on such people as well as strictest possible action be initiated against them. Besides, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture called for putting in place a proper monitoring system to check the behaviour of employees of airlines.
In a report tabled in Parliament last week, the panel noted that despite mechanisms put in place, the Civil Aviation Ministry's role in containing the discourteous, rude, arrogant and aggressive behaviour of airlines staff with passengers is far from satisfactory.
"Almost all airlines have introduced a 'No-Fly' list for the unruly passengers, but when it comes to the turn of airlines to contain their unruly staff, they escape from their responsibility by saying that necessary training is being imparted upon. It is very essential that the airlines have to adopt consumer-friendly approach," it said.
The committee emphasised that it desires that the ministry shall ensure that strictest possible action is taken against unruly staff and heavy penalties imposed on them.India is the fastest growing domestic aviation market in the world and has been registering double-digit growth for over straight months. According to the panel, training given to airlines staff should be more effective, intensive and thorough.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Chairman of the committee and member of Trinamool Congress Derek O’ Brien said, “Our committee is very clear that the worst-performing airline for consumers is IndiGo. They haven't responded despite many complaints. Indigo even charges for 1-2 kg overweight, this has not been taken very well and the committee is looking into the matter seriously.” This is the second time in the year that the committee has pulled up IndiGo.
On January 17, the same committee had in a report reprimanded Indian carriers, most harshly IndiGo, for the staff’s rude behaviour, inadequate training, high fares and non-availability of food among other issues.
Meanwhile, further elaborating on the report, Brien said, “The committee has recommended that cancellation charges can't be more than 50 per cent of basic fare. Tax and fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to passengers. Airlines are charging too much.” The report states that during festivals, some airlines charge 8-10 times more. “Our strong message to airlines through the ministry is that we can’t allow such high fares,” he added.
Taking note of instances of unruly behaviour by airline staff, a separate panel on Monday suggested that heavy penalties should be imposed on such people as well as strictest possible action be initiated against them. Besides, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture called for putting in place a proper monitoring system to check the behaviour of employees of airlines.
In a report tabled in Parliament last week, the panel noted that despite mechanisms put in place, the Civil Aviation Ministry's role in containing the discourteous, rude, arrogant and aggressive behaviour of airlines staff with passengers is far from satisfactory.
"Almost all airlines have introduced a 'No-Fly' list for the unruly passengers, but when it comes to the turn of airlines to contain their unruly staff, they escape from their responsibility by saying that necessary training is being imparted upon. It is very essential that the airlines have to adopt consumer-friendly approach," it said.
The committee emphasised that it desires that the ministry shall ensure that strictest possible action is taken against unruly staff and heavy penalties imposed on them.India is the fastest growing domestic aviation market in the world and has been registering double-digit growth for over straight months. According to the panel, training given to airlines staff should be more effective, intensive and thorough.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|Reliance
|1,246.00
|-0.12
|ICICI Bank
|357.20
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|Zee Entertain
|319.35
|-26.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Dewan Housing
|209.20
|1.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.75
|6.37
|HCL Tech
|969.40
|2.42
|Yes Bank
|219.60
|1.95
|Bharti Airtel
|307.50
|1.94
|Cipla
|507.65
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.65
|2.71
|HCL Tech
|971.25
|2.54
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|1.81
|TCS
|1,919.05
|0.91
|Vedanta
|194.95
|0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|318.40
|-26.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,513.40
|-7.49
|UltraTechCement
|3,510.80
|-7.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.15
|-4.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.50
|-3.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,516.35
|-7.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,670.05
|-4.23
|ICICI Bank
|357.10
|-2.16
|Asian Paints
|1,372.20
|-2.00
|M&M
|683.20
|-1.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results