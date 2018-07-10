English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IndiGo's Bonanza Offer: 1.2 Million Seats on Sale for Rs 1,212
The bookings begin on Tuesday for the four-day 'mega anniversary sale' offer for travel period from July 25 to March 30 next year, IndiGo said.
InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of no-frills airline IndiGo. (File photo)
Mumbai: In the largest discounted ticket sale offer by a domestic carrier, no-frills airline IndiGo has put 1.2 million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 1,212 for travel across its flight network, including overseas destinations.
The bookings begin on Tuesday for the four-day 'mega anniversary sale' offer for travel period from July 25 to March 30 next year, IndiGo said in a release. "IndiGo is offering customers a four-day special sale starting at Rs 1,212 effective from July 10 till July 13. As part of the mega sale, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats for travel between July 25, 2018 and March 30, 2019 across the 6E network including the international routes," it said.
The country's largest airline by domestic market share, IndiGo currently opeartes 1,086 daily flights, connecting 42 domestic and eight international destinations.
IndiGo's chief strategy officer William Boulter said, "We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats. IndiGo will turn 12 on August 4 and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares."
In addition, customers can also avail a five per cent cash-back of up to Rs 500 with a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 with SBI credit card, the release said.
Also Watch
The bookings begin on Tuesday for the four-day 'mega anniversary sale' offer for travel period from July 25 to March 30 next year, IndiGo said in a release. "IndiGo is offering customers a four-day special sale starting at Rs 1,212 effective from July 10 till July 13. As part of the mega sale, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats for travel between July 25, 2018 and March 30, 2019 across the 6E network including the international routes," it said.
The country's largest airline by domestic market share, IndiGo currently opeartes 1,086 daily flights, connecting 42 domestic and eight international destinations.
IndiGo's chief strategy officer William Boulter said, "We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats. IndiGo will turn 12 on August 4 and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares."
In addition, customers can also avail a five per cent cash-back of up to Rs 500 with a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 with SBI credit card, the release said.
Also Watch
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,022.00
|+24.90
|+2.50
|TCS
|1,877.00
|-6.00
|-0.32
|Yes Bank
|368.90
|+5.60
|+1.54
|IndusInd Bank
|1,935.00
|-23.30
|-1.19
|Shriram Trans
|1,206.30
|+65.40
|+5.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Vent
|475.50
|-3.85
|-0.80
|TCS
|1,877.50
|-10.15
|-0.54
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,497.15
|+127.70
|+1.36
|Reliance
|1,021.55
|+25.90
|+2.60
|ICICI Bank
|273.35
|+2.10
|+0.77
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|364.75
|+17.35
|+4.99
|Hindalco
|228.80
|+6.75
|+3.04
|Reliance
|1,022.10
|+25.00
|+2.51
|UPL
|638.00
|+14.20
|+2.28
|Coal India
|277.60
|+6.45
|+2.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,021.55
|+25.90
|+2.60
|Coal India
|277.40
|+6.35
|+2.34
|Tata Steel
|568.20
|+11.35
|+2.04
|Yes Bank
|368.95
|+7.05
|+1.95
|Axis Bank
|533.25
|+9.60
|+1.83
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|268.65
|-4.10
|-1.50
|IndusInd Bank
|1,935.00
|-23.30
|-1.19
|Sun Pharma
|561.70
|-7.10
|-1.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,372.50
|-12.60
|-0.91
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,144.20
|-11.40
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|561.15
|-8.30
|-1.46
|Hero Motocorp
|3,577.00
|-45.20
|-1.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,371.90
|-13.80
|-1.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,934.35
|-20.25
|-1.04
|HUL
|1,679.35
|-14.75
|-0.87
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ford EcoSport Recall Issued in India, 5397 Units Affected
- Harmanpreet Kaur Removed as DSP by Punjab Police in Fake Degree Row
- Ghoul Trailer: Military Interrogation Gets Supernatural in Gleefully Chilling Netflix's First Indian Horror Series
- Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon
- WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.