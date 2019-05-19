English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo's Co-founder Not Intent on Taking Control of Company, Says CEO Amid Reports of Crisis
InterGlobe’s shares fell nine per cent on Thursday after media reports that the co-founders and two largest shareholders were at odds over its expansion.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: One of the co-founders of India’s largest airline IndiGo has no plans of taking control of the carrier, its Chief Executive has said, days after parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd shares fell over a media report about alleged differences between the co-founders.
InterGlobe’s shares fell nine per cent on Thursday after media reports that the co-founders and two largest shareholders were at odds over its expansion. The shares were up slightly on Friday.
Co-founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, along with their respective families, each control stakes of slightly less than 40 percent in the airline's holding company, giving them both a major say in its strategy and plans.
“I am authorised by Mr. Rakesh Gangwal to make the following statement on his behalf - 'I am categorically and clearly stating that there is no interest or desire whatsoever on the part of the RG Group to take control of the company',” Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive of IndiGo said in a statement.
IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have been rushing to fill the vacuum left by the collapse of Jet Airways, once India's largest carrier, and gain control of its valuable slots. IndiGo, launched in 2006, has a nearly 47% market share in India. The airline has a fleet of 225 aircraft and flies to more than 70 destinations globally.
