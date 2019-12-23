Take the pledge to vote

IndiGo’s Four-day Sale Starts Today with Fares Starting Rs 899

Under the offer, one-way fares on some popular routes like Delhi-Mumbai flight start at Rs 3,249, Delhi-Goa at Rs 3,999, Delhi-Srinagar at Rs 2,199, Mumbai-Bengaluru at Rs 2,099, Mumbai-Kolkata at Rs 3,599, etc.

December 23, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
IndiGo’s Four-day Sale Starts Today with Fares Starting Rs 899
Image for representation.

India’s largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced its four-day Christmas and New Year sale under which it will offer seats at all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 2,999 for international flights.

The sale begins today, i.e. 23 December and ends on 26 December and is valid for travel between 15 January 2020 and 15 April 2020.

Under the offer, one-way fares on some popular routes like Delhi-Mumbai flight start at Rs 3,249, Delhi-Goa at Rs 3,999, Delhi-Srinagar at Rs 2,199, Mumbai-Bengaluru at Rs 2,099, Mumbai-Kolkata at Rs 3,599, etc. On international routes, fares on Mumbai- Bangkok route start at Rs 13,999, Kochi-Abu Dhabi at Rs 12,999, Delhi-Kuala Lumpur at Rs 16,499, Delhi-Singapore at Rs 19,999 etc.

The airline added that no convenience fee would be charged during the offer period if bookings are made through the official IndiGo website or the IndiGo Mobile App.

“Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo,” the airline added.

IndiGo has also clarified that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, promotion or group bookings. It is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, it said.

However, there are other cashback schemes that can be availed during the sale. Payments made using Bank of Baroda credit cards are eligible for 15% cashback of up to Rs 2,000. Federal Bank Debit card owners get 15% cashback of up to Rs 1,500. Users booking an international flight using Yes Bank credit card can also enjoy flat Rs 2,000 cashback.

