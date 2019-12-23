Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
IndiGo’s Four-day Sale Starts Today with Fares Starting Rs 899
Under the offer, one-way fares on some popular routes like Delhi-Mumbai flight start at Rs 3,249, Delhi-Goa at Rs 3,999, Delhi-Srinagar at Rs 2,199, Mumbai-Bengaluru at Rs 2,099, Mumbai-Kolkata at Rs 3,599, etc.
Image for representation.
India’s largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced its four-day Christmas and New Year sale under which it will offer seats at all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 2,999 for international flights.
The sale begins today, i.e. 23 December and ends on 26 December and is valid for travel between 15 January 2020 and 15 April 2020.
Under the offer, one-way fares on some popular routes like Delhi-Mumbai flight start at Rs 3,249, Delhi-Goa at Rs 3,999, Delhi-Srinagar at Rs 2,199, Mumbai-Bengaluru at Rs 2,099, Mumbai-Kolkata at Rs 3,599, etc. On international routes, fares on Mumbai- Bangkok route start at Rs 13,999, Kochi-Abu Dhabi at Rs 12,999, Delhi-Kuala Lumpur at Rs 16,499, Delhi-Singapore at Rs 19,999 etc.
The airline added that no convenience fee would be charged during the offer period if bookings are made through the official IndiGo website or the IndiGo Mobile App.
“Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo,” the airline added.
IndiGo has also clarified that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, promotion or group bookings. It is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, it said.
However, there are other cashback schemes that can be availed during the sale. Payments made using Bank of Baroda credit cards are eligible for 15% cashback of up to Rs 2,000. Federal Bank Debit card owners get 15% cashback of up to Rs 1,500. Users booking an international flight using Yes Bank credit card can also enjoy flat Rs 2,000 cashback.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,571.40
|-1.73
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.40
|SBI
|332.40
|-1.61
|Tata Steel
|462.15
|0.25
|Axis Bank
|743.15
|0.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lux Industries
|1,300.90
|-7.13
|Reliance
|1,571.00
|-1.78
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.31
|Divis Labs
|1,806.75
|-0.70
|Voltas
|654.50
|0.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|294.80
|3.78
|Vedanta
|147.75
|2.43
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,908.40
|1.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,360.90
|1.37
|Hero Motocorp
|2,420.10
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|147.75
|2.46
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,361.90
|1.42
|Hero Motocorp
|2,423.00
|1.37
|TML-D
|73.45
|1.17
|HDFC
|2,430.95
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.40
|Nestle
|14,532.50
|-2.19
|Coal India
|197.25
|-1.77
|Reliance
|1,571.40
|-1.73
|SBI
|332.40
|-1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.31
|Reliance
|1,571.00
|-1.78
|SBI
|332.35
|-1.63
|Tech Mahindra
|775.40
|-1.08
|ITC
|238.95
|-0.95
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vijay Varma to Manoj Pahwa: 8 Breakout Performers of the Year
- Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 81.15 Crore
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s Re-entry Delayed Due to Health Issues?
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug