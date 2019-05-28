Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IndiGo's Profit Jumps 400% in March Quarter; Here are 10 Takeaways from Q4 Results

IndiGo’s yield, which measures the average fare per passenger per kilometre, increased by 12% to Rs 3.70 per km in the March quarter against Rs 3.31 per km a year ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IndiGo's Profit Jumps 400% in March Quarter; Here are 10 Takeaways from Q4 Results
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of low cost carrier IndiGo, reported a five-fold increase in its net profit in the March quarter, benefitting from the grounding of rival Jet Airways India Ltd during the period. The IndiGo stock jumped as much as 3.2% in early trade on Tuesday. Here are key takeaways from the Indigo fourth quarter (Q4) earnings:

— IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, posted a 401.2% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 589.6 crore during the March quarter.

— IndiGo’s revenue during the quarter grew 35.9% year-on-year to Rs 7,883.3 crore.

— IndiGo flew 15.7 million domestic passengers during the March quarter compared to 13.4 million in the year-ago period.

— At operating level, IndiGo’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (Ebitdar) shot up 93.7% to Rs 2,192.6 crore during the March quarter.

— The airline’s Ebitda margin jumped 830 basis points to 27.8% compared with the year-ago period.

— IndiGo’s yield, which measures the average fare per passenger per kilometre, increased by 12% to Rs 3.70 per km in the March quarter against Rs 3.31 per km a year ago.

— Total expenses for the quarter jumped 28.9% year-on-year to Rs 7,643 crore. Of this, fuel cost stood at Rs 2,781.3 crore, up 19% year-on-year.

— For full fiscal 2018-19, profit fell 93% to Rs 156.1 crore, but revenue increased 23.8% to Rs 28,496.8 crore.

— InterGlobe said it has a strong balance sheet with total cash of Rs 15,308.1 crore, including free cash of Rs 6,079.6 crore. Total debt as of March 2019 was Rs 2,429.2 crore, the airline added.

— The company announced it will pay a dividend of Rs 5 per share.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,596.74 -86.55 ( -0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,895.45 -29.30 ( -0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 377.70 4.63
Yes Bank 151.75 3.37
Interglobe Avi 1,664.75 0.16
Reliance 1,325.40 1.13
PNB 86.35 -3.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 149.15 2.33
Yes Bank 151.95 3.61
Zee Entertain 378.00 4.69
Reliance 1,326.50 1.21
Interglobe Avi 1,664.80 0.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 377.70 4.63
Yes Bank 151.75 3.37
JSW Steel 294.20 2.24
Tech Mahindra 739.70 1.88
Hindalco 203.20 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 151.95 3.61
Coal India 247.50 1.41
Infosys 718.40 1.31
TCS 2,080.00 1.28
Reliance 1,326.50 1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 271.10 -3.02
Hero Motocorp 2,763.00 -2.06
Larsen 1,564.60 -1.97
HDFC 2,124.30 -1.89
Grasim 918.50 -1.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,768.30 -1.90
Larsen 1,563.60 -1.82
HDFC 2,130.50 -1.67
Bharti Airtel 344.95 -1.44
Bajaj Finance 3,405.95 -1.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram