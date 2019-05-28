English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo's Profit Jumps 400% in March Quarter; Here are 10 Takeaways from Q4 Results
IndiGo’s yield, which measures the average fare per passenger per kilometre, increased by 12% to Rs 3.70 per km in the March quarter against Rs 3.31 per km a year ago.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of low cost carrier IndiGo, reported a five-fold increase in its net profit in the March quarter, benefitting from the grounding of rival Jet Airways India Ltd during the period. The IndiGo stock jumped as much as 3.2% in early trade on Tuesday. Here are key takeaways from the Indigo fourth quarter (Q4) earnings:
— IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, posted a 401.2% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 589.6 crore during the March quarter.
— IndiGo’s revenue during the quarter grew 35.9% year-on-year to Rs 7,883.3 crore.
— IndiGo flew 15.7 million domestic passengers during the March quarter compared to 13.4 million in the year-ago period.
— At operating level, IndiGo’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (Ebitdar) shot up 93.7% to Rs 2,192.6 crore during the March quarter.
— The airline’s Ebitda margin jumped 830 basis points to 27.8% compared with the year-ago period.
— IndiGo’s yield, which measures the average fare per passenger per kilometre, increased by 12% to Rs 3.70 per km in the March quarter against Rs 3.31 per km a year ago.
— Total expenses for the quarter jumped 28.9% year-on-year to Rs 7,643 crore. Of this, fuel cost stood at Rs 2,781.3 crore, up 19% year-on-year.
— For full fiscal 2018-19, profit fell 93% to Rs 156.1 crore, but revenue increased 23.8% to Rs 28,496.8 crore.
— InterGlobe said it has a strong balance sheet with total cash of Rs 15,308.1 crore, including free cash of Rs 6,079.6 crore. Total debt as of March 2019 was Rs 2,429.2 crore, the airline added.
— The company announced it will pay a dividend of Rs 5 per share.
— IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, posted a 401.2% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 589.6 crore during the March quarter.
— IndiGo’s revenue during the quarter grew 35.9% year-on-year to Rs 7,883.3 crore.
— IndiGo flew 15.7 million domestic passengers during the March quarter compared to 13.4 million in the year-ago period.
— At operating level, IndiGo’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (Ebitdar) shot up 93.7% to Rs 2,192.6 crore during the March quarter.
— The airline’s Ebitda margin jumped 830 basis points to 27.8% compared with the year-ago period.
— IndiGo’s yield, which measures the average fare per passenger per kilometre, increased by 12% to Rs 3.70 per km in the March quarter against Rs 3.31 per km a year ago.
— Total expenses for the quarter jumped 28.9% year-on-year to Rs 7,643 crore. Of this, fuel cost stood at Rs 2,781.3 crore, up 19% year-on-year.
— For full fiscal 2018-19, profit fell 93% to Rs 156.1 crore, but revenue increased 23.8% to Rs 28,496.8 crore.
— InterGlobe said it has a strong balance sheet with total cash of Rs 15,308.1 crore, including free cash of Rs 6,079.6 crore. Total debt as of March 2019 was Rs 2,429.2 crore, the airline added.
— The company announced it will pay a dividend of Rs 5 per share.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|377.70
|4.63
|Yes Bank
|151.75
|3.37
|Interglobe Avi
|1,664.75
|0.16
|Reliance
|1,325.40
|1.13
|PNB
|86.35
|-3.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|149.15
|2.33
|Yes Bank
|151.95
|3.61
|Zee Entertain
|378.00
|4.69
|Reliance
|1,326.50
|1.21
|Interglobe Avi
|1,664.80
|0.11
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|377.70
|4.63
|Yes Bank
|151.75
|3.37
|JSW Steel
|294.20
|2.24
|Tech Mahindra
|739.70
|1.88
|Hindalco
|203.20
|1.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|151.95
|3.61
|Coal India
|247.50
|1.41
|Infosys
|718.40
|1.31
|TCS
|2,080.00
|1.28
|Reliance
|1,326.50
|1.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|271.10
|-3.02
|Hero Motocorp
|2,763.00
|-2.06
|Larsen
|1,564.60
|-1.97
|HDFC
|2,124.30
|-1.89
|Grasim
|918.50
|-1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,768.30
|-1.90
|Larsen
|1,563.60
|-1.82
|HDFC
|2,130.50
|-1.67
|Bharti Airtel
|344.95
|-1.44
|Bajaj Finance
|3,405.95
|-1.21
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- Salman Khan Dances and Lifts a Child Contestant on Super Dancer 3 Sets During Bharat Promotions, See Pics
- Let's Talk Freely About Periods. One that Doesn't Begin With 'Have I Stained My Skirt?'
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results