Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

IndiGo’s Promoters May Resolve Differences Soon, Stock Bounces Back

After the news broke out, IndiGo shares hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,579 piece, recovering nearly 9% from its intra-day low of Rs 1,450.20. At 2:39 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 1,576, up 3.5%, on BSE.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IndiGo’s Promoters May Resolve Differences Soon, Stock Bounces Back
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, pared all losses to turn positive in afternoon tradeon Wednesday, i.e. 24 July, after a CNBC TV18 report said that promoters RakeshGangwal and Rahul Bhatia have decided to resolve their differences.

According to the report, the finer details of an agreement between the two promoters are being worked out. The development comes after the board meeting last week that was held to consider the June quarter earnings of the airline as well as to discuss the dispute between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia.

After the news broke out, IndiGo shares hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,579 piece, recovering nearly 9% from its intra-day low of Rs 1,450.20. At 2:39 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 1,576, up 3.5%, on BSE.

Sources told CNBC TV18 that all the outstanding issues were being resolved and both the sides looked keen to put the past behind and move forward.

Meanwhile, RakeshGangwaltold CNBC TV18,“I do not wish to comment on ongoing board discussions. However, I hope that we are able to resolve these issues.”

According to the report, the board of directors at the recent meeting decided to amend the Articles of Association (AoA) for expanding the IndiGoboard to up to a maximum of 10 members, including four independent directors.

The inclusion of more independent directors and an independent woman director were among the key demands made by RakeshGangwal.

The sources also said that Gangwal and Bhatia have agreed on reworking the process for related-party transactions (RPTs), though they added that the RPTs were in compliance with norms. Consultancy firm EY, which had reviewed the RPTs of IndiGo, found only minor procedural lapses, said these sources.

For those unaware, RakeshGangwal had written a letter to capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 8 July seeking regulatory intervention with regard to his disagreements with Rahul Bhatia on corporate governance norms and related party transactions. Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises had denied the allegations and called them baseless.

As of March, the two promoters held 74.93% share, with the rest 25.07%being held by the public. Rahul Bhatia and his associates hold the highest stake in the company at 38.26%, followed by RakeshGangwal and his associates at 36.68%.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,847.65 -135.09 ( -0.36%)

NIFTY 50

11,271.30 -59.75 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,595.00 4.70
Asian Paints 1,483.40 3.78
HDFC Bank 2,280.90 0.77
Yes Bank 89.15 -1.65
Bajaj Finance 3,173.55 -3.15
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,388.05 -1.56
Vodafone Idea 9.97 -4.87
Interglobe Avi 1,615.50 6.07
Yes Bank 88.80 -2.09
Reliance 1,259.50 -1.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 379.60 5.21
Asian Paints 1,483.40 3.78
HDFC 2,184.25 2.14
HUL 1,728.65 2.08
HCL Tech 1,021.30 1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,477.15 3.42
HUL 1,730.00 2.17
HDFC 2,177.00 1.84
HCL Tech 1,021.30 0.95
HDFC Bank 2,285.40 0.95
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 380.80 -4.74
Indiabulls Hsg 611.70 -4.50
UPL 617.05 -4.36
Eicher Motors 16,381.05 -4.20
IndusInd Bank 1,362.00 -3.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,366.70 -3.50
Bajaj Finance 3,163.00 -3.43
Tata Motors 151.35 -3.10
Tata Steel 445.70 -3.14
Hero Motocorp 2,406.95 -2.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram