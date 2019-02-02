LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Individuals Earning Rs 8-9 Lakh Annually Can Escape Taxes by Proper Investments: Revenue Secretary

Individuals can also take tax savings advantage of interest on home loan up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 50,000 in National Pension scheme, Rs 75,000 on medical insurance premium.

PTI

Updated:February 2, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Individuals Earning Rs 8-9 Lakh Annually Can Escape Taxes by Proper Investments: Revenue Secretary
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal with MoS Finance minister Shiv Pratap Shukla arrives in the Parliament to present the interim Budget 2019-20, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Individuals earning Rs 8-9 lakh annually would not have to pay any income tax if they make proper investments in tax saving instruments like provident fund, life insurance, pension scheme and home loan, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Saturday.

Finance minister Piyush Goyal in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 proposed to give full tax rebate to individuals having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh with a view to benefitting around 3 crore middle class taxpayers at an estimated revenue sacrifice of Rs 18,500 crore.

"We have given complete rebate of Income Tax so that people having taxable income of Rs 5 lakh do not have to pay any tax. Now people having even higher gross income if they make investment in 80C or if they pay interest on education or home loan, or if they invest in pension scheme, mediclaim, critical illness then people having much higher income in the range of Rs 8-9 lakh also can get their taxable income reduced to below Rs 5 lakh and get advantage of rebate and not pay any tax," Pandey said.

The move would provide relief to middle class taxpayers comprising self employed, small businesses, small traders, salary earners, pensioners and senior citizens.

Under Section 80C of I-T Act, tax rebate is available for investments made in specified instruments like PPF, life insurance, tution fee, five-year term deposit in banks and Post Office, up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a year.

Individuals can also take tax savings advantage of interest on home loan up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 50,000 in National Pension scheme, Rs 75,000 on medical insurance premium.

Besides, the government has also raised the standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 to provide additional benefit to salary earners. The standard deduction would be available for the salaried class, irrespective of income.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,469.43 +212.74 ( +0.59%)

NIFTY 50

10,893.65 +62.70 ( +0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,962.30 4.84
SBI 284.40 -3.15
Vedanta 162.15 -17.84
Yes Bank 185.60 -4.38
Reliance 1,249.95 1.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 716.40 -0.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.55 4.96
SBI 284.30 -3.09
Yes Bank 185.65 -4.45
Reliance 1,247.30 1.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,807.25 7.39
Maruti Suzuki 6,962.30 4.84
HCL Tech 1,043.85 3.85
Eicher Motors 19,663.40 3.46
Asian Paints 1,457.20 3.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,807.35 7.48
Maruti Suzuki 6,956.55 4.96
HCL Tech 1,044.00 3.86
Asian Paints 1,456.95 3.14
Bajaj Finance 2,627.55 2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.15 -17.84
Zee Entertain 354.40 -6.79
Yes Bank 185.60 -4.38
SBI 284.40 -3.15
ICICI Bank 354.65 -2.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 162.30 -17.82
Yes Bank 185.65 -4.45
SBI 284.30 -3.09
ICICI Bank 354.50 -2.68
Axis Bank 716.40 -0.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram