Indo European Business Forum to Host Annual Global Conclave in London, Focus on 'Investment Opportunities in New India'

Indo European Business Forum(IEBF), an independent organization, promoting two-way flow of trade and investment in India and EU member countries, will be hosting its annual two days international conclave onToday, Indian economy has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030. IEBF’s Global conclave aims to encourage investment from the European Union into India. IEBF is committed to promoting and encouraging bilateral business, mutual understanding and friendly relationship between business communities of India and Europe, for India to achieve its potential. Aimed at creating a platform for sharing knowledge, experience, network, and opinions, the two-day summit shall see Global Business Leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians, policymakers, and investors, in attendance.Established in 2007, IEBF has been tirelessly working towards strengthening India-EU relations for a better tomorrow. Apart from the Business Roundtable and the Global Meet, the event shall also see the launch of IEBF’s Start-up Summit – ‘Acceler8’ on ‘Women in Entrepreneurship, where leading women entrepreneurs from the UK would be talking about their experiences, early days and challenges faced while starting a company.The event shall be led by key speakers such as Rt. Hon. Baroness Sandip Verma, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom; Mr. Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister, Malta; Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business; Prince Andrew, Royal Knight of the Garter and Former Cricketer and Entrepreneur, Mr. Kapil Dev. The Founders of IEBF- Mr Vijay Goel and Mr Sunil Kumar Gupta, IEBF Leader- India will also be joined by leading businessmen like Mr. G.P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group; Mr. S.P. Lohia, Chairman, Indorama Corporation, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Co-Chairman, Vedanta Group and Mr. Chinta Sasidhar, Managing Director, KPCL shall also be a part of the panel leading the discussions at the summit.The 2 day summit will commence with a select round table to discuss the ‘investment opportunities in new India'. The discussion shall witness key Indian and European business representatives to understand the potential of Indian economy and the avenues it offers. Day 1 shall wrap up with an Indo-European investors meet, where business leaders, entrepreneurs, politicians, policymakers, and investors can network to assess new alliances.IEBF shall launch theon the second day of the summit. Themed around, the start-up summit shall see leading ladies from the world of business share their experiences of the start-up space. The second half of the day shall see the esteemed attendees participate in the Global Investment Conclave on exploring available investment options and encouraging new investments in India.This shall be followed by a business conference for representatives from the Real Estate sector to evaluate the investment potential on India’s real estate market. IEBF shall also unveil an extensive research report titled, during the summit.Established in 2007, the IEBF is an independent and impartial body actively promoting two way flows of trade and investment between India and the EU member countries. Its aim is to encourage, nurture and promote bilateral business, mutual understanding and friendly relationship between industrial, service, and business communities of India and Europe. The members comprise leading business personalities and professionals who have contributed a great deal to the development of India and Europe. The forum acts as a facilitator between EU and Indian businesses and provides quality and superior services to its members enabling their business to strengthen and flourish. IEBF has taken a big step forward in the direction of achieving its mission by opening a chapter in India. IEBF India would further synergize the efforts of the UK office in order to take its activities to even greater heights.Indo European Business forum is an open forum comprising like-minded people who believe that “India can offer strong and sustained business opportunities for European Union countries”. IEBF is patronized by leading personalities from both India and EU having excellence in the field of business, finance, real estate and art, to name a few. Our advisory board consists of people who are determined to create a progressive world.