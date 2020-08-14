Indonesia's Widodo proposes $186 billion 2021 budget, 5.5% of GDP deficit

JAKARTA Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday proposed to parliament a 2,747.5 trillion rupiah ($186.08 billion) budget for 2021 and pledged to continue efforts to support the economy amid uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget proposal, which represents only a 0.3% increase compared with this year’s spending plans, assumed growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy will rebound to 4.5%-5.5% in 2021, following an official prediction of near flat growth this year.

The proposal assumes a budget deficit of 5.5% of GDP, smaller than the 6.34% expected in 2020.

“The 2021 state budget bill is designed to accelerate economic recovery nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Widodo said in his annual budget speech to parliament, ahead of the country’s independence celebrations on Aug. 17.

Also Watch More Questions Than Answers Emerge In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case | CNN News18

($1 = 14,765.0000 rupiah)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor