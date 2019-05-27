Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Indraprastha Gas, NTPC, Manpasand Beverages, Lupin Among 10 Stocks in News Today

Indraprastha Gas shares jump 8% after the company reported a 28% rise in its March quarter net profit to Rs 224.72 crore on the back of higher sales.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indraprastha Gas, NTPC, Manpasand Beverages, Lupin Among 10 Stocks in News Today
Image for representation.
Loading...
The benchmark stock market indices held firm near day’s high in afternoon session on Monday. At 12:46pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 358.69 points, or 0.91%, to 39,793.41, while the Nifty 50 index jumped 108.25 points, or 0.9%, to 11,952.35. The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1,702 shares rose and 680 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged. Here’s a look at the 10 stock counters that were buzzing today:

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas shares jump 8% after the company reported a 28% rise in its March quarter net profit to Rs 224.72 crore on the back of higher sales. After Q4 results, global brokerage firms such as Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Deutsche Bank maintained their buy rating on Indraprastha Gas and see upside of up to 30% from 24 May close of Rs 313.

Manpasand Beverages: Manpasand Beverages Ltd shares tanked 20% on Monday to hit the lower circuit at Rs 88 after the Vadodra-based company’s top management was arrested by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department for an alleged fraud.

NTPC: NTPC shares gained as much as 5.8% after the state-run company on Saturday posted a 48.7% jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 4,350.32 crore for the March quarter compared with the year-ago period mainly on the back of lower expenses.

Page Industries: Shares of Page Industries, the licensee of Jockey International and Speedo in India, plunged over 11% after the company reported profit at Rs 75 crore in March quarter against Rs 94 crore in the same period last year. Global brokerage house Credit Suisse downgraded Page Industries to underperform from neutral after earnings announcement and also slashed target price by 19% to Rs 18,700 from Rs 23,221 apiece earlier.

Lupin: Lupin shares declined as much as 5.7% in early trade after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classified the inspection conducted at its Goa facility as official action indicated (OAI).

Dish TV: Dish TV shares surged 5.4% even as the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,316.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 118.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago.

Bata: Bata India shares jumped 2.5% to Rs 1,373.70 after the footwear company reported a 69.47% jump in its standalone profit to Rs 88.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. It had posted a profit of Rs 52.08 crore in the March quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

NCC: NCC shares climbed over 4.5% in intraday trade after the company reported a 70% year-on-year growth in its March quarter profit at Rs 175 crore. CLSA said it sees 27% potential upside in the stock.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares fell as much as 2.7% ahead of the company’s fourth quarter earnings announcement on Monday. Investors will keenly be watching out for the management’s commentary on the impending promoter-pledged stake sale.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank stock jumped as much as 5% to Rs 148.45 in intraday trade and was one of the top gainers among the Nifty stocks.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,683.29 +248.57 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

11,924.75 +80.65 ( +0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 361.70 1.79
Larsen 1,596.00 3.36
ICICI Bank 435.50 0.87
Yes Bank 146.80 3.97
Reliance 1,310.65 -1.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,047.90 -0.68
Larsen 1,590.00 3.00
Reliance 1,310.70 -1.95
Yes Bank 146.40 3.61
SBI 361.45 1.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 512.25 5.80
Yes Bank 146.80 3.97
Grasim 935.30 2.77
NTPC 133.20 3.14
Larsen 1,596.00 3.36
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 509.90 5.46
Yes Bank 146.40 3.61
NTPC 133.35 3.21
Larsen 1,590.00 3.00
Axis Bank 813.50 2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 361.00 -4.21
IndusInd Bank 1,612.80 -2.19
Reliance 1,310.65 -1.96
Tech Mahindra 726.05 -1.33
Asian Paints 1,366.85 -1.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,615.05 -2.11
Reliance 1,310.70 -1.95
Asian Paints 1,370.00 -1.12
ONGC 173.00 -0.80
Bharti Airtel 350.80 -0.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram